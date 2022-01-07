ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constitutively active SARM1 variants that induce neuropathy are enriched in ALS patients

Mol Neurodegener. 2022 Jan 6;17(1):1. doi: 10.1186/s13024-021-00511-x. BACKGROUND: In response to injury, neurons activate a program of organized axon self-destruction initiated by the NAD+ hydrolase, SARM1. In healthy neurons SARM1 is autoinhibited, but single amino acid changes can abolish autoinhibition leading to constitutively active SARM1 enzymes that promote degeneration when...

