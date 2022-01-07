ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery of compounds inhibiting SARS-COV-2 multi-targets

J Biomol Struct Dyn. 2022 Jan 7:1-16. doi: 10.1080/07391102.2021.2025149. Online ahead of print. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has become a pandemic that has devastated the lives of millions. Researchers around the world are relentlessly working in hopes...

healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Deltacron’: New Covid variant or laboratory error?

A scientist who reported the existence of a new Covid variant that combines characteristics of Delta and Omicron has insisted his findings are accurate after experts dismissed them as the result of laboratory samples becoming contaminated. Dr Leonidos Kostrikis, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, told the Cypriot channel Sigma TV that he and his colleagues have identified 25 cases of the so-called “Deltacron” variant, which has resulted in hospitalisation in 11 cases, and have submitted their data to the GISAID global database.The announcement caused concern over the weekend after it trended on social media,...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The endogenous factors affecting the detection of serum SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM antibodies by ELISA

J Med Virol. 2021 Dec 29. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27557. Online ahead of print. To investigate endogenous interference factors of the detection results of novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) IgM/IgG. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) was used to detect SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG in sera of 200 patients without COVID-19 infection, including rheumatoid factor (RF) positive group, antinuclear antibody (ANA) positive group, pregnant women group and normal senior group, with 50 in each group and 100 normal controls. The level of SARS-CoV-2 IgG in pregnant women was significantly higher than that in normal control group (P = 0.000), but there was no significant difference between other groups. The levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgM in pregnant women group, normal senior group, ANA positive group and RF positive group were significantly higher than that in normal control group (P<0.05), with significant higher false positive rates in these groups (P = 0.036, P = 0.004, P = 0.000, vs normal control group). Serum RF caused SARS-CoV-2 IgM false-positive in concentration dependent manner, especially when its concentration was higher than 110.25 IU/L, and urea dissociation test can turn the false positive to negative. ANA, normal seniors, pregnant women and RF can lead to false-positive reactivity of SARS-CoV-2 IgM and/or IgG detected using ELISA. These factors should be considered when SARS-CoV-2 IgM or IgG detection is positive, false positive samples caused by RF positive can be used for urea dissociation test. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Transmission and containment of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant of concern in Guangzhou, China: A population-based study

PLoS Negl Trop Dis. 2022 Jan 5;16(1):e0010048. doi: 10.1371/journal.pntd.0010048. eCollection 2022 Jan. BACKGROUND: The first community transmission of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Delta variant of concern (VOC) in Guangzhou, China occurred between May and June 2021. Herein, we describe the epidemiological characteristics of this outbreak and evaluate the implemented containment measures against this outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Platelets mediate inflammatory monocyte activation by SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein

J Clin Invest. 2021 Dec 29:e150101. doi: 10.1172/JCI150101. Online ahead of print. Infection with SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, causes mild to moderate disease in most patients but carries a risk of morbidity and mortality. Seriously affected individuals manifest disorders of hemostasis and a cytokine storm, but it is not understood how these manifestations of severe COVID-19 are linked. Here, we showed that the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein engaged the CD42b receptor to activate platelet via two distinct signaling pathways, and promoted platelet-monocyte communication through the engagement of P-selectin/PGSL-1 and CD40L/CD40, which led to pro-inflammatory cytokine production by monocytes. These results explain why hypercoagulation, monocyte activation and a cytokine storm are correlated in severely affected COVID-19 patients, and suggest a potential target for therapeutic intervention.
SCIENCE
nejm.org

Third BNT162b2 Vaccination Neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Infection

On November 26, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) named the B.1.1.529 (omicron) variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), first detected in South Africa, as a variant of concern.1 By November 29, 2021, three days after the announcement by the WHO, cases of infection with the omicron variant had already been detected in many other countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Virtual screening and in vitro validation of natural compound inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2 spike protein

Bioorg Chem. 2021 Dec 21;119:105574. doi: 10.1016/j.bioorg.2021.105574. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus has led to a major public health burden and has resulted in millions of deaths worldwide. As effective treatments are limited, there is a significant requirement for high-throughput, low resource methods for the discovery of novel antivirals. The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein plays a key role in viral entry and has been identified as a therapeutic target. Using the available spike crystal structure, we performed a virtual screen with a library of 527 209 natural compounds against the receptor binding domain of this protein. Top hits from this screen were subjected to a second, more comprehensive molecular docking experiment and filtered for favourable ADMET properties. The in vitro activity of 10 highly ranked compounds was assessed using a virus neutralisation assay designed to facilitate viral entry in a physiologically relevant manner via the plasma membrane route. Subsequently, four compounds ZINC02111387, ZINC02122196, SN00074072 and ZINC04090608 were identified to possess antiviral activity in the µM range. These findings validate the virtual screening method as a tool for identifying novel antivirals and provide a basis for future drug development against SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

ABO blood group is involved in the quality of the specific immune response anti-SARS-CoV-2

Virulence. 2022 Dec;13(1):30-45. doi: 10.1080/21505594.2021.2019959. Since December 2019, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has spread throughout the world. To eradicate it, it is crucial to acquire a strong and long-lasting anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunity, by either natural infection or vaccination. We collected blood samples 12-305 days after positive polymerase chain reactions (PCRs) from 35 recovered individuals infected by SARS-CoV-2. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells were stimulated with SARS-CoV-2-derived peptide pools, such as the spike (S), nucleocapsid (N) and membrane (M) proteins, and we quantified anti-S immunoglobulins in plasma. After 10 months post-infection, we observed a sustained SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4+ T-cell response directed against M-protein, but responses against S- or N-proteins were lost over time. Besides, we demonstrated that O-group individuals presented significantly lower frequencies of specific CD4+ T-cell responses against Pep-M than non O-group individuals. The non O-group subjects also needed longer to clear the virus, and they lost cellular immune responses over time, compared to the O-group individuals, who showed a persistent specific immune response against SARS-CoV-2. Therefore, the S-specific immune response was lost over time, and individual factors might determine the sustainability of the body’s defenses, which must be considered in the future design of vaccines to achieve continuous anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunity.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Rapid discovery of diverse neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies from large-scale synthetic phage libraries

MAbs. 2022 Jan-Dec;14(1):2002236. doi: 10.1080/19420862.2021.2002236. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an evolving global public health crisis in need of therapeutic options. Passive immunization of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) represents a promising therapeutic strategy capable of conferring immediate protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection. Herein, we describe the discovery and characterization of neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 IgG and VHH antibodies from four large-scale phage libraries. Each library was constructed synthetically with shuffled complementarity-determining region loops from natural llama and human antibody repertoires. While most candidates targeted the receptor-binding domain of the S1 subunit of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, we also identified a neutralizing IgG candidate that binds a unique epitope on the N-terminal domain. A select number of antibodies retained binding to SARS-CoV-2 variants Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Kappa and Delta. Overall, our data show that synthetic phage libraries can rapidly yield SARS-CoV-2 S1 antibodies with therapeutically desirable features, including high affinity, unique binding sites, and potent neutralizing activity in vitro, and a capacity to limit disease in vivo.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Heterogeneity in susceptibility to hydroxychloroquine of SARS-CoV-2 isolates

Front Biosci (Landmark Ed). 2021 Dec 30;26(12):1493-1502. doi: 10.52586/5043. BACKGROUND: Despite the fact that the clinical efficacy of hydroxychloroquine is still controversial, it has been demonstrated in vitro to control SARS-CoV-2 multiplication on Vero E6 cells. In this study, we tested the possibility that some patients with prolonged virus excretion could be infected by less susceptible strains.
SCIENCE
neworleanssun.com

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Sapporo [Japan], January 2 (ANI): A new study has identified a key mechanism used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to evade host immune systems. The research is published in the 'Nature Communications Journal'. Researchers in Japan and the United States have found SARS-CoV-2 can knock out an important molecular pathway linked...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Residual Antimicrobial Coating Efficacy Against SARS-CoV-2

J Appl Microbiol. 2022 Jan 4. doi: 10.1111/jam.15437. Online ahead of print. AIMS: This study evaluated the residual efficacy of commercially available antimicrobial coatings or films against SARS-CoV-2 on nonporous surfaces. METHOD AND RESULTS: Products were applied to stainless steel or ABS plastic coupons and dried overnight. Coupons were inoculated...
SCIENCE

