Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China
Midland Reporter-Telegram
2 days ago
BEIJING (AP) — A strong overnight earthquake shook a sparsely populated area in western China early Saturday and forced the suspension of high-speed rail service because of tunnel damage, authorities said. Four people with minor injuries in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County had been treated and released, officials told...
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
After a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck northwest China's Qinghai Province at a depth of 10 kilometers on Saturday midnight, a part of the Great Wall dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) fell. In Shandan county, Gansu Province, northwest China, two meters of the Great Wall collapsed, 114 kilometers from...
BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China's New Oriental dismissed 60,000 employees and saw operating income plunge by 80% after Beijing enforced new sweeping rules on the country's private education industry that barred for-profit tutoring last year, according to its founder. Yu Minhong, who founded the company in 1993, published the...
A general who led China's anti-terrorism special forces in Xinjiang has been promoted to head the People's Liberation Army in Hong Kong, state media has reported. Three years ago, Reference News -- a branch of Xinhua -- reported that a new special force called Mountain Eagle Commando had been formed in Xinjiang "for the anti-terrorism needs in the region and across China".
Beijing on Monday accused Washington of inciting Lithuania to “contain China in a feud over the status of self-ruled Taiwan after U.S. officials expressed support for the European Union-member country in the face of Chinese economic pressure.Lithuania is the latest flashpoint in China's campaign to pressure companies and foreign governments to adopt its positions on Taiwan, Tibet and other sensitive issues.“The United States has instigated the Lithuanian authorities to undermine the ‘one-China principle’,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin. “It has supported, aided and abetted them in going further down the wrong path to achieve its political...
The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally "by a clear margin", the European Union's climate monitoring service reported Monday, as it raised the alarm over sharp increases in record concentrations of methane in the atmosphere.
Countries around the world have been blasted by a relentless assault of weather disasters linked to global warming in recent years, including record-shattering wildfires across Australia and Siberia, a once-in-1000-years heatwave in North America and extreme rainfall that caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe.
In its latest annual assessment, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed that 2021 had joined the unbroken warm streak since 2015.
It found that last year was the fifth warmest on record globally, marginally warmer than 2015 and 2018. Accurate measurements go back to the mid-19th century.
ISTANBUL - The Bosporus looked calm as the Gas Grouper, a 570-foot-long tanker, slipped into the strait. But as he looked out from the navigation bridge, Ismail Akpinar, a Turkish ship pilot, saw only hazards ahead: the chaos of currents, the hairpin turn and the dozens of ferries, fishing boats and pleasure yachts clogging the journey to the other side.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democratic congresswoman, has tested positive for Covid-19, her office said in a statement. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there’s an “opportunity” to add coronavirus relief aid to a package of federal legislation. London may be past the peak of the fast-spreading omicron...
