Procalcitonin as a prognostic factor in patients with COVID-19 in southwestern Iran

Infect Disord Drug Targets. 2022 Jan 7. doi: 10.2174/1871526522666220107141109. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: There is increasing evidence supporting a central role of the viral-induced hyper-inflammatory immune response in the pathogenesis of COVID-19. Serum procalcitonin (PCT) is an emerging prognostic marker...

Investigations on the Respiratory Function in COVID-19 Patients: A Prospective Cohort Study

Biomed Res Int. 2021 Dec 26;2021:9928276. doi: 10.1155/2021/9928276. eCollection 2021. INTRODUCTION: Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a global public health crisis. However, whether it can cause respiratory dysfunction or physical and psychological disorders in patients remains unknown. Thus, this study was conducted to investigate the respiratory function, activities of daily living, quality of life, and mental status of patients with COVID-19. Participants and outcomes. Data was collected from the follow-up of eligible patients who attended the fever clinic of three hospitals in Jiangxi Province, from March to May 2020. The outcomes included respiratory muscle function, degree of dyspnea, aerobic capacity, activities of daily living, quality of life, and mental status.
Scientists to test high dexamethasone doses in severely ill COVID-19 patients

(Reuters) -British scientists will be studying whether higher doses of a cheap and widely used steroid called dexamethasone could work better for patients with severe COVID-19 compared to the standard low doses, they said on Thursday. Last year, the same scientists conducting the large trial, dubbed RECOVERY, showed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-steroid-idUSKBN23N1VP that...
COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
Florida Hospitals Top 11,000 Patients With COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – More than 11,000 patients in Florida hospitals have COVID-19, including nearly 1,400 in intensive-care units, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The agency reported that 11,078 hospital inpatients had COVID-19, up from 9,888 in a Monday count. Also, the data said 1,382 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 1,158 on Monday. The totals were additional evidence of the impact that the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus is having on the state, as it continues to cause soaring case numbers.
HSHS hospitals at critical status with COVID-19 patients

Hospital Sisters Health Systems is reporting a record number of COVID-19 patients admitted to its 15 hospitals across Illinois and Wisconsin — topping its previous pandemic-high admissions rate of November 2020. Dr. Marc Shelton, the systems' senior vice president and chief clinical officer, said the majority of those patients...
Hospitals see more patients 'with COVID-19' vs. 'for COVID-19'

Some hospitals are seeing more patients with incidental COVID-19 cases, or patients who were primarily admitted for other ailments and test positive. Officials from New York City-based NYU Langone Health told The New York Times in a Jan. 4 report that about 65 percent of its COVID-19 patients were "incidentally" found to be infected after admission for other reasons. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul asked hospitals to adjust their reporting on COVID-19 hospitalizations beginning Jan. 4 to make the distinction between those admitted for the virus as their primary condition and those who incidentally test positive.
Golden Syrian hamster as a model to study cardiovascular complications associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection

Elife. 2022 Jan 11;11:e73522. doi: 10.7554/eLife.73522. Online ahead of print. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV)-2 infection in the Golden Syrian hamster causes lung pathology that resembles human coronavirus disease (COVID-19). However, extra-pulmonary pathologies associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection and post COVID sequelae remain to be understood. Here we show, using a hamster model, that the early phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection leads to an acute inflammatory response and lung pathologies, while the late phase of infection causes cardiovascular complications (CVC) characterized by ventricular wall thickening associated with increased ventricular mass/ body mass ratio and interstitial coronary fibrosis. Molecular profiling further substantiated our findings of CVC, as SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters showed elevated levels of serum cardiac Troponin-I (cTnI), cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein and long-chain fatty acid triglycerides. Serum metabolomics profiling of SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters identified N-acetylneuraminate, a functional metabolite found to be associated with CVC, as a metabolic marker was found to be common between SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters and COVID-19 patients. Together, we propose hamsters as a suitable animal model to study post-COVID sequelae associated with CVC which could be extended to therapeutic interventions.
Clinical heterogeneity in patients with myoclonus associated to COVID-19

Neurol Sci. 2022 Jan 6. doi: 10.1007/s10072-021-05802-1. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: This study aims to report the clinical heterogeneity of myoclonus in 6 patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). METHODS: Patient data were obtained from medical records from the University Hospital Dr. Josep Trueta, Girona,...
Are COVID-19 Vaccines Safe for Cardiac Patients?

While people with certain underlying health conditions should discuss their condition with a doctor before getting a COVID-19 vaccine, the list does not include cardiac conditions. Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is both safe and recommended for cardiac patients, since they are more likely to develop complications from the infection. People...
HSHS treating record number of COVID-19 patients

A Green Bay area health care provider reports it’s treating a record number of COVID-19 patients. Hospital Sisters Health System says it’s currently treating 303 patients, which is up from the previous high of 293 patients in November. H-S-H-S says 230 of those patients, or 76-percent, are not vaccinated against the coronavirus. H-S-H-S goes on to ask anyone seeking COVID-19 testing due to exposure to someone known to have COVID to avoid going to hospital emergency rooms. H-S-H-S officials say testing diverts resources and staff needed to care for medical emergencies.
Comorbidities as Risk Factors for Severe Disease in Hospitalized Elderly COVID-19 Patients by Different Age-Groups in Japan

Gerontology. 2022 Jan 7:1-11. doi: 10.1159/000521000. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Old age is an independent risk factor (RF) for severe COVID-19; evidence for clinico-epidemiological characteristics among elderly COVID-19 patients is scarce. We aimed to analyze clinical and epidemiological characteristics and comorbidities associated with COVID-19 inpatients in age-stratified populations of an elderly COVID-19 cohort.
Ballad Health: 95% of critical COVID-19 cases are unvaccinated patients

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Of the 62 novel coronavirus patients in Ballad Health ICUs throughout the region, 59 are not vaccinated, data showed Wednesday. The health system released its weekly update regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout its 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Data again revealed a stark contrast among hospitalized patients […]
Review of Clinical Performance of Serology Based Commercial Diagnostic Assays for Detection of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 Antibodies

Viral Immunol. 2022 Jan 10. doi: 10.1089/vim.2020.0313. Online ahead of print. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus, which caused the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic as declared by the World Health Organization, has created havoc worldwide. The highly transmissible infection can be contained only by accurate diagnosis, quarantining, and exercising social distancing. Therefore, quick and massive deployment of SARS-CoV-2 testing plays a crucial role in the identification and isolation of infected patients. Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction is the gold standard for COVID-19 detection; however, it needs expertise, facilities, and time. Hence, for the ease of population-wide screening, serology-based diagnostic assays were introduced. These can help determine the prevalence of infection, understand the epidemiology of the disease, and assist in suitable public health interventions while being user-friendly and less time consuming. Although serological testing kits in markets soared, their sensitivity and specificity were questioned in reports from different parts of the world. In this article, we have reviewed 40 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE-approved clinically evaluated serological kits (8 enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay [ELISA] kits, 10 chemiluminescent immunoassay [CLIA] kits, and 22 lateral flow immunoassay [LFIA] kits) for their sensitivity and specificity and discussed the apparent reasons behind their performance. We observed appreciable sensitivity in the kits detecting total antibodies compared to the kits targeting single isotype antibodies. Tests that determined antibodies against nucleocapsid protein were found to be more sensitive and those detecting antibodies against spike protein were found to have greater specificity. This study was conducted to help the decision-making while acquiring antibody kits and concurrently to be mindful of their shortcomings.
MSDH COVID-19 Update: Rapid rise of confirmed COVID-19 patients

The past two days have both set new records for daily COVID cases in the Magnolia state with more than 7,000 being reported Thursday. Today, the Mississippi State Department of Health held a press conference addressing the spike in COVID cases we’re seeing right now. According to state epidemiologist...
Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
