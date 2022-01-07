Broadway Is…

With the COVID-19 positivity rates back at alarming and deathly rates, it is no surprise that New York City, like most United States cities, is taking precautionary measures. Though Broadway just returned in September, it is ready to fully shut down again, as most shows are rescheduling or cancelling shows indefinitely due to cast outbreaks. David Byrne of “David Bryne’s American Utopia,” refuses to leave his warm nest at St. James Theater, though. Instead of cancelling his tour, Byrne has decided to do a revised version of “American Utopia” with many more songs from his American cult classic band, The Talking Heads. The show will be more like an exclusive concert than a Broadway performance for now, but all ticket holders who attend will get 20% off of future “American Utopia” performances. Personally, I would much rather see a “Talking Heads”concert than the dancers and band. Byrne himself is the show, and he does not need the bells and whistles to prove his place in the New York theatre scene.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO