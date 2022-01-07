ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Broadway Is…

pbs.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadway is... [♪♪♪♪] New York city at its best. Broadway is special. It's exhilarating. It's so much fun. Broadway is awesome. . You know, it's the heartbeat of what New...

www.pbs.org

tnj.com

The Lingering Relevance of Broadway’s ‘Trouble In Mind’

“Trouble In Mind,” playing at Roundabout Theater until Jan. 9, is helping to change the face and tone of Broadway. As The New York Times recently wrote, the Broadway production in Alice Childress’s insightful look at racism and identity in the world of New York theater is revealing “a full range of aesthetic and racial possibilities that exist for their African-American characters once the white gaze is diminished or fully removed.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Florida Weekly

“Singin’ in the Rain” set to make a splash at Broadway Palm

The all-singing, all-dancing “Singin’ in the Rain” storms onto the Broadway Palm stage Dec. 31-Feb. 12. Based on the 1952 MGM film starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, and Debbie Reynolds, it’s the story of the first Hollywood musical when the silver screen found its voice.
ENTERTAINMENT
centralwinews.com

Dallas works to keep Broadway lights bright

The sky is the limit for Samuel Dallas. The 2012 Medford Area Senior High School graduate is a rising star in the New York theater industry working as a general manager with ShowTown Theatricals. Dallas explains that a general manager in show business is a lot like being the general...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
blufftontoday.com

Married to Broadway brings show tunes to Sun City

Residents can spend an evening on Broadway without leaving Sun City when the Sharpe Family Singers present Married to Broadway for two nights at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 and 13 at Magnolia Hall. Tickets for this popular show sold out fast last year. Residents can purchase tickets, $28, online at...
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

'Ain't Too Proud' to close on Broadway in January

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Tony Award-winning musical Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations will close on Broadway in January. Producers Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce said in a press release Tuesday that the musical will end its Broadway run Jan. 16, 2022 at Imperial Theatre in New York.
THEATER & DANCE
Campus News

Review: A Talking Heads concert on Broadway

With the COVID-19 positivity rates back at alarming and deathly rates, it is no surprise that New York City, like most United States cities, is taking precautionary measures. Though Broadway just returned in September, it is ready to fully shut down again, as most shows are rescheduling or cancelling shows indefinitely due to cast outbreaks. David Byrne of “David Bryne’s American Utopia,” refuses to leave his warm nest at St. James Theater, though. Instead of cancelling his tour, Byrne has decided to do a revised version of “American Utopia” with many more songs from his American cult classic band, The Talking Heads. The show will be more like an exclusive concert than a Broadway performance for now, but all ticket holders who attend will get 20% off of future “American Utopia” performances. Personally, I would much rather see a “Talking Heads”concert than the dancers and band. Byrne himself is the show, and he does not need the bells and whistles to prove his place in the New York theatre scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Flying Over Sunset to End Broadway Run This Month

The Broadway cast of "Flying Over Sunset" The new musical Flying Over Sunset will end its Broadway run at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater on January 16. The musical, which was originally scheduled to start performances on March 12, 2020, the day the Broadway shutdown was announced, had its world premiere bow on November 11 ahead of an opening night on December 13. By the time of closing, Flying Over Sunset played 28 preview performances and 35 regular performances.
THEATER & DANCE
SFGate

'Mrs. Doubtfire' on Broadway Is Pausing to Avoid Closing

NEW YORK — In a startling illustration of the financial damage a resurgent pandemic is causing on Broadway, the producer of a new musical adaptation of “Mrs. Doubtfire” has decided to close down his show for nine weeks, saying he sees no other way to save the production.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

Hugh Jackman Calls Swings the 'Bedrock' of Broadway — but What Are They?

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, different businesses and industries have tried their best to stay afloat, and that's been the case for Broadway. Live shows and musicals have been halted for most of 2020 and 2021, and actors have had to do their best to make a living. However, Broadway has now returned, and fans are back to watching their favorite musicals and plays on the big stage.
ENTERTAINMENT
broadwaynews.com

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ to take nine-week Broadway hiatus

“Mrs. Doubtfire” will take a nine-week hiatus, as the production fights to stay open amid rising COVID-19 cases. The new musical has cancelled performances from Jan. 10 through March 14, with a scheduled resumption date of March 15. The hiatus is intended to set up the production for a longer term run, rather than have to close prematurely, said producer Kevin McCollum.
ENTERTAINMENT
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Kennedy Center to celebrate ’50 Years of Broadway’

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announces a star-studded lineup of Broadway and Kennedy Center favorites coming together for two performances only on February 11 and 12, 2022, in the Kennedy Center Opera House to celebrate 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center. Hosted by Tony...
THEATER & DANCE
ABC 4

Omicron strikes Broadway and what to know about ‘flurona’

On GTU this morning – Back to Oz! A former actor returned to Broadway to play Elphaba in “Wicked” after the show experienced COVID-related cast shortages earlier this week. Carla Stickler was previously the understudy for Elphaba in the national tour and Broadway companies of “Wicked,” according to her website. Stickler stepped away in 2015 to begin a new career as a software engineer, but when she was called back to the Broadway stage about seven years later, she didn’t miss a beat. “Last night I got the chance to perform Elphaba on Broadway after not having done it since I left the company full time in 2015. To say it was an incredible moment would be an understatement,” Stickler wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of her curtain call.
ENTERTAINMENT
Crain's New York Business

Broadway finds a new audience in living rooms

For years those in the Broadway world worried that digital versions of their productions would cannibalize tickets sales for live shows. Then came the 2020-2021 shutdown of theaters. Suddenly producers were calling Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane, co-founders of BroadwayHD, a streaming site for Broadway shows. To Continue Reading... Subscribe...
THEATER & DANCE
CBS Philly

Broadway Returns To Philadelphia With ‘Pretty Woman The Musical’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Live theater continues to return to Philadelphia.  The latest big show to hit the stage now through Jan. 16 at The Academy of Music at The Kimmel Cultural Campus is “Pretty Woman The Musical.” CBS3 anchor Jim Donovan had the chance to catch up with some of the performers from the show. Broadway veteran Adam Pascal stars in the lead role of Edward and is thrilled to perform again. “We are the first group of productions coming back since things have started to reopen and reemerge and the response from the audience has been incredible,” Pascal said. The show is a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

'Jersey Boys' Still Going Strong Off-Broadway

While many shows have had cancellations during this latest COVID-19 surge, Broadway is still open for business. Off-Broadway is back, too. And one of the shows, “Jersey Boys,” is still wowing audiences. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.
THEATER & DANCE
culturemap.com

Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center: Hadestown

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites the audience on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and director Rachel Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers,
HOUSTON, TX
PIX11

New Broadway board game puts you in the spotlight

Do you have what it takes to be a Broadway star? If you think so, we’ve got a game that puts you in the spotlight. Be A Broadway Star is a theater-themed board game created by Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport. Davenport spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the game, and even played a […]
GAMBLING
broadwaynews.com

Charlotte d’Amboise returns to ‘Chicago’ on Broadway

Charlotte d’Amboise will return to the role of Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of “Chicago” starting Monday, producers Barry and Fran Weissler announced. D’Amboise has been with the production for 25 years and jumped into the role on Broadway starting in 1999. She will play opposite Bianca Marroquín, who will continue her run as Velma Kelly through March 13.
CHICAGO, IL

