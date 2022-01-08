ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Family who lost home to Marshall Fire meets with the president

By Joshua Short
DENVER (KDVR) — Over the weekend, FOX31 introduced you to the Tarves family, one of many in the Boulder area who lost everything to the Marshall Fire.

This set the stage for quite the week for this Superior family, including a meeting with President Joe Biden, which coincided with their online fundraising campaign that reached nearly $70,000 as of Friday.

“It was like talking to my grandfather,” Meadow Tarves said via Zoom. She added: “They felt like family, it felt familiar. They just sat with us like family, real people. You can feel them genuinely caring about our community,” she said about both the president and first lady.

The family says they got a call from the governor’s office, which invited them to meet the president over at the Louisville Recreation Center, but they had to endure being vetted by the secret service beforehand, which can take a while. Of course, they also had to test negative for COVID-19, and as always, the wait for the results is the hardest part.

The fast-moving Marshall Fire proves that hours, minutes, seconds can make a difference. This week, the Tarves family continues to demonstrate how days coupled with empathy can be just as defining.

Mental health response for victims of the Marshall Fire

There are many resources available to those effected by the Marshall Fire. Janine D’Anniballe is the Director of Trauma Services with Mental Health Colorado and she shares the impact of these cumulative traumas in our community, symptoms of acute stress, coping strategies and how to cultivate hope and resilience.
