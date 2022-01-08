ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — A strong overnight earthquake shook a sparsely populated area in western China early Saturday and forced the suspension of high-speed rail service because of tunnel damage, authorities said. Four people with minor injuries in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County had been treated and released, officials told...

