ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Kim Woo Seok And Gong Seung Yeon Have Heated Quarrel Over Chores In “Bulgasal”

By L. Kim
Soompi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTvN’s “Bulgasal” has revealed new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!. “Bulgasal” is a fantasy drama starring Lee Jin Wook as Dan Hwal, a bulgasal (a mythical creature that does not die or age) who was once human centuries ago. Kwon Nara stars as Min Sang Woon, a woman who is repeatedly...

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Kim Kyung Nam And Ahn Eun Jin Resume Their Romance After Resolving Their Misunderstandings In “The One And Only”

Kim Kyung Nam and Ahn Eun Jin’s romance is back on track in JTBC’s “The One and Only”!. “The One and Only” is a unique romance drama starring Ahn Eun Jin, Red Velvet‘s Joy, and Kang Ye Won as three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go—and in their attempt to do so, Pyo In Sook (Ahn Eun Jin) winds up meeting “the one and only” most valuable person of her life.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

K-ent Lists the 5 Breakout Male Drama Actors of 2021 as Na In Woo, Lee Do Hyun, Song Kang, Kim Young Dae, and Lee Jun Young

Okay, these guys are busy bees this year and most on the list did at least two K-dramas this year and some even more than that (Song Kang, imma looking at you). With the year coming to a close, there is a promising new crop of breakout male drama actors who are expected to rake in more casting offers to capitalize on the momentum delivered this year. The 2021 breakouts as considered by K-ent are out and first (in no particular order) comes Na In Woo who did Queen Cheorin (Mr. Queen) and who I lol called a constipated wet noodle but it turns out that was 90% the terrible second male lead character and he ended up turning my opinion around when he stepped in for the swapped out male lead in River Where the Moon Rises.
WORLD
Soompi

Lee Jin Wook, Kwon Nara, And Kim Woo Seok Begin A Dangerous Cohabitation In “Bulgasal”

TvN has released new stills of “Bulgasal” ahead of its upcoming episode!. “Bulgasal” is a fantasy drama starring Lee Jin Wook as Dan Hwal, a bulgasal (a mythical creature that does not die or age) who was once human centuries ago. Kwon Nara stars as Min Sang Woon, a woman who is repeatedly reincarnated while fleeing the bulgasal, but remembers all her past lives.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Jin
Person
Lee Jin Wook
Person
Kwon Nara
Soompi

Choi Woo Shik And Kim Da Mi Make Wistful Eye Contact In The Rain In “Our Beloved Summer”

Get ready for a heart-fluttering moment between Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi in “Our Beloved Summer”!. The SBS drama is about ex-couple Choi Woong (Choi Woo Shik) and Guk Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi), whose relationship did not end on good terms. Years later, the documentary they filmed in high school suddenly gains popularity, and they’re forced to be together in front of the camera once more.
WORLD
Soompi

Choi Woo Shik And Kim Da Mi Experience Complicated Twists In Their Relationship In “Our Beloved Summer”

SBS’s “Our Beloved Summer” previewed changes in the characters’ relationships!. The SBS drama is about ex-couple Choi Woong (Choi Woo Shik) and Guk Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi), whose relationship did not end on good terms. Years later, the documentary they filmed in high school suddenly gains popularity, and they’re forced to be together in front of the camera once more.
CELEBRITIES
koalasplayground.com

Gong Yoo and Kim Tae Ri Offered Leads in Jirisan, Kingdom, and Signal Screenwriter Kim Eun Hee’s Next Drama The Devil

I would say screenwriter Kim Eun Hee played a meaningful part in why tvN big budget big name cast K-drama Jirisan was a relative failure in bringing in the ratings. There was wonky directing in the beginning but it settled down reportedly, and leads Jeon Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon while not getting lauded as deserving awards for their acting also didn’t get dissed so it’s a wash I guess. But the writing was what got the majority of complaints as the drama progressed so as the writer it’s on her. Not every drama can be a hit and I’m happy to hear Kim Eun Hee is already prepping her next one. She’s got a string of big hits behind her with Signal and Kingdom and up next is the drama called The Devil (or Evil). Offers are out to Gong Yoo and Kim Tae Ri as the leads and the story is a supernatural/fantasy yarn. Both actors are said to be merely entertaining the offer as its one of many being considered.
MOVIES
Soompi

Yoo Seung Ho Is Livid As Hyeri And Byun Woo Seok Hold Him Captive In “Moonshine”

KBS’s “Moonshine” has revealed new stills ahead of the next episode!. “Moonshine” is a drama set in the Joseon era, during the time when prohibition laws were at their strongest. The series will tell the love story of Kang Ro Seo, a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol in order to support her family (played by Hyeri), and Joseon’s greatest inspector Nam Young, who is known for living a very principled life (played by Yoo Seung Ho).
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Soompi

Song Yoon Ah Grows Distant From Her Supporters Chansung And Kim Seung Soo In “Show Window: The Queen’s House”

Song Yoon Ah grows more isolated in new stills from the Channel A drama “Show Window: The Queen’s House.”. “Show Window: the Queen’s House” stars Song Yoon Ah as Han Sun Joo, the queen of her picture-perfect family; Lee Sung Jae as Shin Myung Seob, her seemingly devoted husband; Jun So Min as Yoon Mi Ra, who befriends Han Sun Joo while having an affair with Shin Myung Seob behind her back; and Chansung as Han Jung Won, Han Sun Joo’s brother.
MUSIC
koalasplayground.com

Kim So Yeon Wins the 2021 SBS Drama Awards Daesang for Penthouse with Plenty of Other Stars Getting Lauded for Well Received Dramas

SBS handed out a heck ton of awards at the year end celebration today and the 2021 SBS Drama Awards was definitely more jam packed with dramas and stars than the prior night over at MBC. The Daesang went to Kim So Yeon for Penthouse, well deserved as her performance was beloved by critics and viewers even if the character was teeth gnashingly easy to hate. Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi won a special Director’s Award for their underrated but cult loved Our Beloved Summer. Then comes four Top Excellence Awards – Honey Lee in the romance/comedy side for One: The Woman and Kim Yoo Jung for fantasy in Lovers of the Red Sky, and their counterparts are Lee Sang Yoon for One: the Woman and Lee Je Hoon in fantasy for Taxi Driver. Makjang screenwriting queen Kim Soon Ok got a Lifetime Achievement Award and a weird new category of Best Character went to Kwak Si Yang in Red Sky and Oh Na Ra in Racket Boys. Four actors won Excellence Awards in Ahn Hyo Seob for Red Sky, Esom in Taxi Driver, Jin Seo Yeon in One: The Woman, and Kim Joo Heon in Now, We are Breaking Up. The Lovers OTP also got Best Couple which I would add that the Demon needs to be their third wheel. So here are the main winners and everyone seemed really happy to be there so yay for a great year to SBS.
MOVIES
Soompi

Watch: Im Siwan, Go Ah Sung, Son Hyun Joo, And Park Yong Woo Take On Bold Characters In “Tracer”

The latest character teaser for MBC upcoming drama “Tracer” gives a closer look at its main characters!. “Tracer” is a new drama taking place at the National Tax Service. Im Siwan stars as Hwang Dong Joo, a new team manager of the Seoul Regional Office’s Investigation Bureau, while Go Ah Sung is Seo Hye Young, a fellow team member at the Seoul Regional Office who is unafraid to face the cowardly world head-on. Son Hyun Joo plays In Tae Joon, the commissioner of the Seoul Regional Office who dreams of becoming something bigger. Park Yong Woo takes on the role of Oh Young, who was once the ace of the National Tax Service but is now the section chief who doesn’t believe in doing any work. The drama is written by scriptwriter Kim Hyun Jung and helmed by director Lee Seung Young of “Voice 2” and “The Missing.”
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Soompi

Yoo Seung Ho, Hyeri, Byun Woo Seok, And Kang Mina Have Different Reactions To Their Coincidental Encounter In “Moonshine”

Get ready for a hilarious encounter between the four lead characters of “Moonshine”!. “Moonshine” is a drama set in the Joseon era, during the time when prohibition laws were at their strongest. The series tells the love story of Kang Ro Seo, a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol in order to support her family (played by Hyeri), and Joseon’s greatest inspector Nam Young, who is known for living a very principled life (played by Yoo Seung Ho).
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

Han Ji Eun, Hong Jong Hyun, And More Confirmed For Comedy Drama About Stock Investing

Upcoming drama “An Ant is Riding” (literal title) has confirmed its main cast!. On January 6, it was announced that Han Ji Eun, Hong Jong Hyun, Jung Moon Sung, Kim Sun Young, and Jang Gwang will be starring in “An Ant is Riding.” The upcoming comedy drama is about five retail investors (known as “ants” in Korean) as they learn about life, friendship, and love through stock investing. The drama will portray relatable stories of typical people who meet at a mysterious investment club and work toward investment success.
WORLD
Soompi

Jun So Min Expresses Gratitude To Former Co-Star Park Sung Hoon For Supporting “Show Window: The Queen’s House”

Jun So Min shared gratitude to her former co-star Park Sung Hoon for his show of support!. On January 6, Jun So Min shared an Instagram post with photos of a coffee truck sent by Park Sung Hoon to the set of her drama “Show Window: The Queen’s House.” Her caption reads, “Father Park! Best best best! I’m touched. I drank it so well~ Thank you Sung Hoon Oppa.”
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Kim Min Kyu Talks About His Character In “IDOL: The Coup” And What Kind Of Actor He Wants To Become In The Future

Kim Min Kyu looks charismatic in his new pictorial for 1st Look magazine!. While modeling different looks for the pictorial, Kim Min Kyu showed off diverse poses and his piercing gaze. During the interview following his photo shoot, Kim Min Kyu shared, “The theme of the pictorial is the adventure of finding myself. I’m still gradually maturing. I’ll continue to show new sides of me slowly, bit by bit, so please look forward to it.”
WORLD
Soompi

“Snowdrop” Previews Yoo In Na’s Crucial Role In Jung Hae In And BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Forbidden Romance

JTBC’s “Snowdrop” shared a sneak peek of the upcoming episode!. Directed and written by the “SKY Castle” team, “Snowdrop” is set in Seoul in 1987. It is about the love story between Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a student at a prestigious university who rushes into a women’s university covered in blood one day, and Young Ro (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo), a student at the women’s university who hides and take care of him despite facing danger and close surveillance.
WORLD
Soompi

Im Siwan’s New Drama “Tracer” Premieres To No. 1 Ratings + “Now We Are Breaking Up” Heads Into Finale On Boost

MBC’s new drama “Tracer” is off to an impressive start!. On January 7, “Tracer” premiered at the top of its time slot as it took over for the hit historical drama “The Red Sleeve,” which came to an end last week. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of the new drama starring Im Siwan and Go Ah Sung scored an average nationwide rating of 7.4 percent, making it the most-watched Friday-Saturday drama of the night.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Park Min Young And Song Kang Are Polar Opposites Who Can’t Help Being Drawn To One Another In New Romance Drama

JTBC has unveiled a teaser poster for its upcoming drama “Weather Forecast People: Cruel Story of Office Romance” (literal translation)!. “Weather Forecast People: Cruel Story of Office Romance” is a new romance drama about the work and love lives of people who work at the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea’s national weather forecast service.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Choi Woo Shik Comes Across An Awkward Situation With Kim Da Mi’s Grandmother In “Our Beloved Summer”

Choi Woo Shik will go to Kim Da Mi’s house in the upcoming episode of “Our Beloved Summer”!. The SBS drama is about ex-couple Choi Woong (Choi Woo Shik) and Guk Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi), whose relationship did not end on good terms. Years later, the documentary they filmed in high school suddenly gains popularity, and they’re forced to be together in front of the camera once more.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy