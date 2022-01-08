Kim Woo Seok And Gong Seung Yeon Have Heated Quarrel Over Chores In “Bulgasal”

SBS handed out a heck ton of awards at the year end celebration today and the 2021 SBS Drama Awards was definitely more jam packed with dramas and stars than the prior night over at MBC. The Daesang went to Kim So Yeon for Penthouse, well deserved as her performance was beloved by critics and viewers even if the character was teeth gnashingly easy to hate. Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi won a special Director’s Award for their underrated but cult loved Our Beloved Summer. Then comes four Top Excellence Awards – Honey Lee in the romance/comedy side for One: The Woman and Kim Yoo Jung for fantasy in Lovers of the Red Sky, and their counterparts are Lee Sang Yoon for One: the Woman and Lee Je Hoon in fantasy for Taxi Driver. Makjang screenwriting queen Kim Soon Ok got a Lifetime Achievement Award and a weird new category of Best Character went to Kwak Si Yang in Red Sky and Oh Na Ra in Racket Boys. Four actors won Excellence Awards in Ahn Hyo Seob for Red Sky, Esom in Taxi Driver, Jin Seo Yeon in One: The Woman, and Kim Joo Heon in Now, We are Breaking Up. The Lovers OTP also got Best Couple which I would add that the Demon needs to be their third wheel. So here are the main winners and everyone seemed really happy to be there so yay for a great year to SBS.

