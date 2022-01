SAN FRANCISCO — The smile spread wide on Klay Thompson’s face. He had plenty of reasons to show such joy. After spending a combined 2 1/2 years healing an ACL in his left knee and an Achilles tendon in his right leg, Klay Thompson finally played in an NBA game again. The Warriors secured a 96-82 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at Chase Center. Before and after the game, teammates, coaches and fans showered him with cheers and praise amid pre-game warmups, line-up introductions and once he left the court.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO