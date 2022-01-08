ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikola Jokic scores 33 points, Nuggets beat Kings, 121-111

DENVER (AP) -- The Denver Nuggets have struggled to hold leads in the third quarter this season. When another one was slipping away, the reigning MVP carried them. Nikola Jokic had 12 of his high 33 points in the third quarter and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Nuggets beat the Sacramento...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nuggets signing DeMarcus Cousins

Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The projected rotation for the Nuggets if/when DeMarcus Cousins enters the fold is pretty straightforward. Cousins will play. Not playing him would be odd. I bet he plays the other center minutes behind Jokić.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Video: Nikola Jokic pulls off incredible no look pass against Kings

It’s almost expected at this point, but every time the Denver Nuggets take the floor their superstar big man — Nikola Jokic — seems to pull off the impossible. In the second quarter of tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Jokic had another one of those moments courtesy of this no look dime to JaMychal Green for the easy lay in.
NBA
Gazette

Jokic, Nuggets have a merry time in Friday night win against Kings

DENVER - It was a Srećan Božić, or merry Christmas, for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Ball Arena. The Julian calendar is still used in the Serbian Orthodox Church, so Christmas is observed on Jan. 7. The Nuggets and their reigning Most Valuable Player weren’t selected for a Christmas game stateside, but Jokic celebrated in a 121-111 win over Sacramento with 33 points to lead seven Nuggets in double figures. It served as his gift to the team.
NBA
kingsherald.com

Nuggets 121, Kings 111: Denver beats Sacramento at their “own game”

Welcome to Game #41, you maniacs! That's right, we officially made it to the halfway mark of this season. If you are still here, *fist bump*. We are made of the same cloth. That is the cloth of loyalty, pain, and masochism, stained a uniquely dark-hued color that is the combination of purple and blood red. The Sacramento Kings traveled to Denver tonight to take on the perfectly average (18-18) Nuggets, one of the few teams riddled with plain old injuries rather than covid protocols. Denver was missing two of their three best players in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., but still had Nikola Jokic, reigning MVP. So, naturally, with Denver having only 1/3 of their usual star firepower, this really was anybody's game. Let's see how the Kings did:
NBA
texasguardian.com

Nikola Jokic answers Thunder rally to give Nuggets road win

Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 18 rebounds and six assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 99-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday in Oklahoma City. Jokic had answers when the Nuggets needed them, carrying them in the third quarter when the offense disappeared and then answered again in the final minute.
NBA
Sactown Royalty

Kings’ comeback falls short in 121-111 loss to Nuggets

The Sacramento Kings opened up a two-game road trip vs. the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, falling 121-111 in their first meeting of the season. The Kings started the contest with an strong offensive effort, but could not to string together a cohesive defense that could outlast the frame. Failure to protect the paint led to the Sacramento’s demise early as they went on a 12-0 run to end the first quarter.
NBA
NBA
