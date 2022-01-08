ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Government created FAA and 5G mid-air collision

Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

Biden Administration officials are crowing that they prevented a collision over 5G wireless spectrum between airlines and wireless carriers that had threatened to ground flights across America this week. But they created this problem, and the mess could endanger U.S. 5G leadership. Congress charged the Federal Communications Commission with...

