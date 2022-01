With betting launching in New York on January 8 with the biggest names in the industry introducing apps to the NY market, what does this mean for innovators in the industry?. The sports betting industry is in desperate need of innovation. Even in Nevada where sports betting was legal for decades, the industry was so constrained by regulation that it had little room to innovate. However, newly legal sports betting markets mean that startups can offer new features for new generations of sports bettors.

