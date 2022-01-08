First Christmas was actually a scary time

For over 40 years, on a Sunday in December leading up to Christmas, the children's Sunday school class of Martha Beggs and Martha Register has performed the annual Christmas Pageant at First Baptist Church of Madison. This program, which was written by Beggs, has become a lovely tradition that church members, friends and family all look forward to each Christmas season. It tells the story of the virgin birth of Jesus, starting with the angels visiting Mary and Joseph. One of the most distinctive features about this program is the script and songs remain unchanged. In addition to this, many people who watch their children and grandchildren perform in this program, also performed in it themselves as children. So, this Christmas tradition has become a rite of passage for the children who grow up at First Baptist Church, and children get excited to receive the distinguished honor of being asked to perform the role of Joseph or Mary. Great job on the Christmas program children, and thank you for reminding us all of the “little babe asleep on the hay.”

MADISON, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO