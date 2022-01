DENVER - It was a Srećan Božić, or merry Christmas, for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Ball Arena. The Julian calendar is still used in the Serbian Orthodox Church, so Christmas is observed on Jan. 7. The Nuggets and their reigning Most Valuable Player weren’t selected for a Christmas game stateside, but Jokic celebrated in a 121-111 win over Sacramento with 33 points to lead seven Nuggets in double figures. It served as his gift to the team.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO