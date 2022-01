Buchnevich scored twice on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added two hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Capitals. Buchnevich scored the go-ahead goal at 9:08 of the second period, and he added a shorthanded empty-netter in the third. The 26-year-old also set up Ivan Barbashev's tally in the final second of the middle frame. Buchnevich's three-point effort put him north of a point-per-game pace with 13 tallies and 20 assists in 32 outings. The Russian winger has added 99 shots on net, a plus-17 rating and 20 PIM while logging top-six minutes.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO