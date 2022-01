Brown registered two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings. Brown helped out on goals by Phillip Danault and Drew Doughty in the first period. The 37-year-old Brown has three points in his last two games since returning from the COVID-19 protocols. The veteran winger is up to 15 points, 97 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-2 rating in 32 contests. He's playing in a third-line role that better suits his playing style, though his path back into the top six likely depends on how Martin Frk performs.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO