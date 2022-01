Thomas logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Capitals. Thomas set up Torey Krug for the game-tying goal in the first period, and he added the lone helper on Pavel Buchnevich's shorthanded empty-netter in the third. The 22-year-old Thomas has a goal and four assists in four games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The center has taken strides on offense this year with 27 points (seven on the power play), 42 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 28 contests overall. His strong playmaking has allowed head coach Craig Berube to move Brayden Schenn to the wing in recent games.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO