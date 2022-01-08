ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

CBHS remains last unbeaten boys team on journey back to state tournament

By Samaria Terry
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPq7s_0dg7mSj200

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Times have changed for the Purple Wave.

“I can remember before I came to Christian brothers as a player, people would put a W down before they even played CBHS,” said CBHS head coach Bubba Luckett.

They’ve won 39 of their last 40 games.

“That’s unheard of on any level in any sport. So, they know how to win. We’ve have been behind in the second half a few times, but I’ve never noticed any panic.”

The Purple Wave came into this season with a huge chip on their shoulder after their only loss last year came in the state semifinals.

They’re 18-0 so far this season, the last unbeaten boys team in the city. And, they believe they can go all the way because they’re even closer than ever.

“We’re all close, like family close,” said CBHS forward Chandler Jackson.

“I’ve had the fortune of having some really good teams and great kids to play here at CBHS and this team is as much fun as any I’ve ever coached and to be around on and off the court,” Luckett said. “They enjoy each other, they’re unselfish, they have a ball in the locker room, as well. They root for each other. There’s no jealousies on this team and from a coaching standpoint you love that.”

That haunting state semifinal loss has been just the motivation they need to go all of the way.

“That’s what really filled it for me,” said Jackson. “We had a good team last year. We just couldn’t finish the job. So this year, you know, me being a leader on the team — I want to win.”

For seniors like Jackson, this is their last shot to bring the school and their legendary coach that gold ball.

“The thing that I’m most proud of is the consistency we’ve been able to maintain,” Luckett said. “We’re relevant and when people see us on the schedule, I think they know that it’s going to be a dogfight. We’ll have to be ready to play and that’s what I really love the most. I would love for us to win another gold ball, but I really am proud of the sustained success we’ve been able to accomplish.”

After 30-plus years and 600 career wins for Luckett, the Purple Wave are ready to bring a state championship back to CBHS for the first time since 1987.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Harris shines in Tigers’ 87-80 win over Cincinnati

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The 83rd edition of the Memphis-Cincinnati rivalry did not disappoint, with a second half that had 12 lead changes and six ties and an electric crowd at FedExForum helping the Tigers overcome a deficit with a minute to play and earn an 87-80 win over the Bearcats Sunday afternoon. The win is Memphis’ […]
NBA
WREG

Tigers unable to come back from early SMU lead, fall 63-44

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis offense struggled to find their groove today as the Mustangs of SMU held the Tigers to just 18 first half points and ended up handing Memphis the 63-44 loss. Following today’s game, Memphis moves to 9-4 overall and 0-2 in AAC play. It was a rough start to the Tigers, finding themselves […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Horston, No. 7 Tennessee women beat streaking Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Horston scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds to lead No. 7 Tennessee over Mississippi 70-58 Sunday, snapping the Rebels’ 13-game winning streak. The Lady Vols (15-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) built a 20-point lead early in the third quarter and Ole Miss (13-2, 1-1) could never pull back to within […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
WREG

Murrell, Brooks help Ole Miss beat Mississippi State 82-72

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell scored a career-high 31 points, Nysier Brooks had his third double-double of the season and Mississippi beat Mississippi State 82-72 on Saturday night. Murrell, whose previous career best had been 19 points, made 10 of 11 from the field, including 5 of 5 from 3-point range, and hit 6 […]
BASKETBALL
WREG

Injuries continue to mount for Tigers ahead of game vs. Cincinnati

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – We are starting to get a better idea as to why Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway was so upset after Tuesday night’s win over Tulsa. Yes, Hardaway was disappointed at the way his team closed out the Golden Hurricane but Hardaway was also processing the fact that injuries continue to mount for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Morant’s dazzling block lifts Grizzlies to 9th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies set a franchise record with their ninth straight win, getting 16 points and a breathtaking block from Ja Morant in a 127-119 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. Desmond Bane had 23 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 and Memphis won for the 12th time […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Highschool#Cbhs#Times#The Purple Wave#Christian
WREG

Texas A&M balance tops Arkansas 86-81 despite Notae’s 31

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson led a balanced attack with 16 points, Marcus Williams made the clinching free throws with 4.4 seconds left and Texas A&M edged Arkansas 86-81 on Saturday. The Williams free throws came after teammate Hassan Diarra, a 55.6% free throw shooter, made a pair for an 84-80 lead with […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WREG

Grizzlies beat Clippers, tie team win mark with 8th straight

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even without their star point guard and their coach, the Memphis Grizzlies continued their dominant play. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 26 points, Desmond Bane added 23 and the Grizzlies tied a franchise record with their eighth straight win, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 123-108 on Saturday. It is the fifth time […]
NBA
WREG

Eason powers No. 21 LSU past No. 18 Tennessee, 79-67

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Will Wade sees no reason to put leading scorer Tari Eason in the starting lineup. At least, not until the Tigers stop winning. Eason capped a 24-point, 12-rebound performance with a pivotal dunk in transition with 1:21 left, and No. 21 LSU held on to beat No. 18 […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

‘End of Days’ and ‘The Gray Man’

With Brad Taylor’s new novel “End of Days” and Mark Greaney’s new film adaptation of his series “The Gray Man,” both will be in Memphis to discuss their works this Wednesday. Both men joined us to give us more details on the novels and film adaptation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘The Goodbye Levee’ comes to Memphis

“The Goodbye Levee” is a stage production that focuses on mental health and dementia in a different and comedic way. Director Irene Crist and cast members Anne Marie Caskey and Caroline Simpson joined us to discuss how the production balances between seriousness and comedy.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family friendly? TN, MS and AR ranked low in study

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new study from WalletHub lists the top states to raise a family — and Mid-South states did not fare well. Based off 5 main criteria, they judged each state based off 51 key indicators of family-friendliness. Each state had various metrics: access to family fun, health and safety factors, education and […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

WREG

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy