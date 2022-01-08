3 people injured in head-on crash along Hwy 65 north of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were injured in a crash Friday night on Highway 65 north of Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The head-on crash was reported just before 8:45 p.m. on Highway 65 just north of Jackson Avenue. Two vehicles collided blocking both lanes, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

Two of the three injured suffered major injuries and were being taken to hospitals.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

