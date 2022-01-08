ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China

 2 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — An overnight earthquake has shaken a sparsely populated area in western China. There were no immediate reports of injuries....

AFP

Xinjiang anti-terror general to lead China's Hong Kong garrison

A general who led China's anti-terrorism special forces in Xinjiang has been promoted to head the People's Liberation Army in Hong Kong, state media has reported. Three years ago, Reference News -- a branch of Xinhua -- reported that a new special force called Mountain Eagle Commando had been formed in Xinjiang "for the anti-terrorism needs in the region and across China".
POLITICS
The Independent

Chinese port city reports 41 virus cases, amid mass testing

Authorities in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday reported 41 COVID-19 infections out of 3.4 million residents tested since the discovery of two local omicron cases.Officials say they plan to test all of the 14 million inhabitants of the large port city that lies near the capital of Beijing City officials said that 41 people had tested positive as of 6 p.m. local time, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Of those 31 had COVID-19 symptoms and 10 did not.The outbreak, while small, has raised concerns because it is the first one in China linked to omicron and comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Beijing accuses US of inciting Lithuania over Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing has accused Washington of inciting Lithuania to “contain China” in a feud over the status of self-ruled Taiwan after U.S. officials expressed support for the European Union-member country in the face of Chinese economic pressure. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman on Monday complained Washington “instigated the Lithuanian authorities.” Lithuania is the latest flashpoint in Beijing’s campaign to pressure companies and foreign governments to adopt its positions on Taiwan, Tibet and other sensitive issues. American and Lithuanian officials say China has blocked imports from the northern European country since the Taiwanese government was allowed to open a trade office there under the name Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY
Deadly extreme weather year for US as carbon emissions soar

Three new reports show 2021 was a deadly year for America's struggle with climate change. Two federal reports Monday highlight 20 extreme weather and climate disasters that cost more than $1 billion each and another extremely hot year for the nation. It was the deadliest weather year for the Lower 48 states since 2011. Last year was the fourth hottest on record and December set a new heat record. A third report from the Rhodium Group shows that emissions of heat-trapping gases jumped 6% last year, mostly because of long haul trucking and a 17% jump in coal use.
ENVIRONMENT
Arab Gulf foreign ministers head to Beijing for meetings

BEIJING (AP) — Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern states are visiting Beijing for meetings with officials from the world's second largest economy. The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday gave no details of the agendas for the visits, but said they were expected to “deepen relations between the two sides." The meetings running through Friday will include the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, along with the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council. China’s economy is heavily reliant on Middle Eastern oil and gas and Beijing has recently been competing with the U.S. for influence in the region.
WORLD
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
Weather
Place
Beijing, CN
Environment
Country
China
Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry reported that a total of 7,939 people have been detained across the country. The National Security Committee, Kazakhstan’s counterintelligence and anti-terrorism agency, said Monday that the situation in the country has “stabilized and is under control.” The demonstrations began over a near-doubling of fuel prices and quickly spread across the country, reflecting wider discontent with authoritarian rule. The Health Ministry said Sunday that 164 people, including three children, were killed in the unrest.
MOSCOW, PA
EXPLAINER: Main issues at Russia-US security talks

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials from Russia and the United States and its NATO allies will sit down for talks focusing on Moscow’s demand for Western security guarantees amid a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine. Russian and U.S. negotiators are set to hold talks in Geneva on Monday to be followed later this week by Russia-NATO talks in Brussels and OSCE talks in Vienna. There has been a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has fueled Western fears of an invasion. Moscow has urged the U.S. and its allies to provide binding guarantees that NATO won't expand to Ukraine or deploy alliance weapons there. The U.S. and its allies have dismissed Russian demands as a non-starter but agreed to talks to discuss Moscow’s concerns.
POLITICS
US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials are formally launching special talks on strategic stability as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov led a delegation arriving by Swiss police escort at the U.S. diplomatic mission in Geneva for the latest round of face-to-face talks with Wendy Sherman, the U.S. deputy secretary of state, and her team. The meeting is part of “Strategic Security Dialogue” talks launched by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin during a June summit in the Swiss city.
FOREIGN POLICY
Sweden orders cafes, eateries to close at 11 p.m.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister has ordered cafes, bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m., urged people to work from home when possible and said distance learning is an option in higher education to try to tackle high levels of COVID-19. She says it is necessary to curb the spread of infection and reduce the burden on health care. The head of the country's health agency said Sweden, which has previously stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic, is in ”an extreme situation." The measures enter into force Friday.
RESTAURANTS
Slovakia eases COVID measures as omicron surge yet to hit

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia has been easing coronavirus restrictions after a decline in new infections while the fast-spreading omicron variant is yet to fully hit the country. The overnight curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. was canceled Monday. The move allows bars and restaurants and others to stay open without restrictions. Only fully vaccinated people and those who have recovered from COVID-19 are eligible to use them. The elementary and high schools fully reopened Monday but schoolchildren and students have to wear face coverings. The government also decided Monday to ease restrictions for various public events, including concerts and sport competitions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Uganda's schools reopen, ending world's longest lockdown

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s schools reopened their gates to students on Monday, ending the longest school disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic anywhere in the world. There’s traffic congestion in some areas of the capital, Kampala, and students can be seen carrying their mattresses in the streets, a back-to-school phenomenon not witnessed here for nearly two years. The East African country first shut down its schools in March 2020, shortly after the first coronavirus case was confirmed on the African continent. Some classes were reopened to students in February 2021, but a total lockdown was imposed again in June as the country faced its first major surge.
EDUCATION
In Israel, omicron, confusion drive 'real panic' for tests

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A top delivery company in Israel says rapid antigen tests have become its most in-demand product as the omicron variant tears through the population and prompts the government to scramble policies. Wolt, the Finnish company that's served Israel since 2018, says the demand for antigen tests has skyrocketed in just days. It says someone orders an antigen test at least every three seconds. The general manager for Wolt Israel says the company has increased couriers by 25% in the last week to keep up with demand. One Wolt courier says the super-contagious omicron variant and the new rules have created “real panic” for the tests.

