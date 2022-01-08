ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

City of Long Beach offers COVID tests for LBUSD students and staff

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
As coronavirus cases climb to record highs, Long Beach Health Department officials Friday announced the opening of a new clinic dedicated to providing COVID tests for Long Beach Unified School District students, faculty and staff.

The new clinic set to open Monday at Cabrillo High School (2001 Santa Fe Ave.) can serve 5,000 people per week and will be restricted to LBUSD employees and students who are symptomatic or who need a clear test to return to school following a COVID-19 infection or post-quarantine, city officials said.

Asymptomatic testing, including the testing of student athletes, will not available at the site, and COVID tests will not be provided to parents or guardians of students.

The clinic will be available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a break for lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Both antigen rapid tests and PCR tests will be available. Appointments are not required.

LBUSD Superintendent Jill A. Baker said the top priority is keeping schools open for the district’s 70,000 learners.

“The positive impact that in-person learning has on our students cannot be overstated,” Baker said. “The best way to keep our schools open is to ensure students and staff have access to vaccines and testing. We are extremely thankful for our ongoing partnerships with the city of Long Beach and the Long Beach Health Department to make vaccines and testing widely available for our students, staff and greater LBUSD community.”

Cel B
2d ago

A whole week went by with children back at school and No Plan. They had the whole winter break to plan for this. Meanwhile several children were out or sent home due to symptoms along with A LOT of teachers calling out. FAILURE BY LBUSD.

