Public Health

N95, KN95, surgical, cloth? What you need to know when masking up

8newsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFace masks have played a key role in slowing...

www.8newsnow.com

Related
WCVB

Omicron protection: What to know when upgrading masks

With the omicron variant spreading like wildfire, health experts say it's now more important than ever to upgrade your face mask. You don't have to spend a lot of money to get a quality N95 or KN95 mask, but you do need to be careful where you buy that mask because there are fakes out there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Well+Good

Here’s What Epidemiologists Want You To Know About the Best N95 Masks To Buy

Many of us have been wearing masks for nearly two years now. And still, so many questions remain. With the presence of the COVID-19 omicron variant once again throwing many parts of our lives into question, you may be wondering what mask will give you the best chance of protecting yourself and others from the virus. We know we were—so we asked an epidemiologist to name the best N95 masks to buy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

Experts Are Now Recommending Wearing This Type Of Face Mask

After much research, experts now know which face mask provides more protection from the COVID-19 virus. We’ve been living alongside face masks for the past two years. Naturally, we’ve developed our preferences for them. And if you’re in the cloth mask camp, you’ll want to know about a new study that shows how much more effective disposable masks are in comparison.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Can't Find a KN95 or N95 Mask? This Expert Says to Double Up on These 2 Types of Face Coverings

As omicron infections continue to break records in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, wearing masks remains a critical tool in the fight to avoid infection. Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, tells PEOPLE what is the best course of action in regards to face coverings, saying, "you really should obtain" certified, medical-grade KN95 or N95 masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Where to Buy N95, KN95 and KF94 Face Masks for COVID-19 Protection

In these strange times, it's never been more important to keep learning and adapting. With new information about COVID-19 constantly rolling in, we've been taking stock of the best ways to prioritize our safety. Face masks aren't going away any time soon, and with the Omicron variant as the dominant strain, it might be time to give our old masks a medical-level upgrade.
SHOPPING
northeastern.edu

What makes for the best COVID-19 mask?

The great mask debate is back. With the highly contagious omicron variant driving a surge in infections around the globe this winter, many people are trying to figure out how to best protect themselves—without returning to the isolation of the pandemic’s early days. In addition to vaccines, masks have been touted as an important tool to shield ourselves from spreading or being exposed to the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The One Vitamin You Should Be Having Every Morning To Beat Chronic Dry Skin, According To Experts

Dry skin is one of the most common skin struggles, particularly in the cold winter months. Categorized by patchy, flaky areas on the skin and an uncomfortable tight sensation, it’s only natural to search for a solution in any form. While the first line of defense in fighting dry, cracked skin will most likely be your serum and lotion routine, focusing on your diet and supplement routine also has the potential to create visible changes in the texture of your skin. With that in mind, we checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lily Talakoub for her insight on the best vitamin to help support hydrated skin while brightening your complexion.
SKIN CARE
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
Travel + Leisure

Shoppers Love These Comfortable KN95 Face Masks — and They're Available for Both Kids and Adults

With the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19, it might be time to upgrade your protective face masks. Some health experts are recommending switching from cloth masks to disposable versions that offer more layers and better filtration, including 3-ply surgical masks and KN95 masks. If you're looking for a KN95 that's still in stock online, shoppers found one option from Vida that's both comfortable and trustworthy, since it's FDA listed for non-medical use.
SHOPPING
In Style

Shoppers Say This Clean, Anti-Aging Face Oil Makes It Look Like They Got Botox

It pains me to say this, but beauty products are fallible. If I had a nickel for every boastful serum that failed to make any sort of difference to my skin, well, I'd have enough to pay my New York City rent. That doesn't feel great, especially when some buys go for upwards of $50 (although some justify the cost). But of all the skincare categories, face oil reliably gives great results — even ones that just cost $13.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

My Skin Is Dry AF—Here's What My Dermatologist Tells Me to Do

Having really, really dry skin can feel like a punishment. Sometimes, it feels like no matter how much moisture you try to throw at your skin, it still feels extremely dehydrated. I’ve struggled with dry skin my whole life, particularly growing up in Colorado, where the air is extremely dry, especially in the winter.
SKIN CARE
MLive.com

Where to find deals on N95, KN95 masks as Omicron surges across U.S.

If you don’t think it’s time to upgrade your paper or cloth face masks, think again. With the COVID-19 Omicron variant now spreading at least three times faster than the Delta variant, health experts say it’s time to up your self-defense, starting with switching to an N95 or other high-filtration mask or respirator when you are indoors in public places, according to a recent NPR report.
SHOPPING

