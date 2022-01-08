ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

William Regal Comments On WWE Departure

By PWMania.com Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legendary William Regal took to Twitter tonight to issue a statement on his WWE departure. Regal was released from his WWE NXT contract on Wednesday as a part of the major overhaul of NXT and WWE Performance Center staff. Several longtime employees were let go, but Regal was the most...

ClutchPoints

Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021

Stephanie McMahon is a retired professional wrestler and the current Chief Brand Officer of the WWE. She still regularly appears in various episodes of Raw, Smackdown and NXT. She is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family, and she has been in the business since her teenage years. In this article, we will take a look at Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021.
Person
Charlie Dempsey
Person
William Regal
PWMania

News On Becky Lynch No Longer Using “The Man”

There are incorrect rumors going around on WWE being unable to use “The Man” for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, based on comments made by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and the trademark dispute he had with WWE over the nickname. We noted earlier this week...
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The post-WWE Day 1 edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package looking at how new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar reunited with Paul Heyman on this week’s RAW, just days after winning the title at Day 1. We’re now live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut as Michael Cole welcomes us to the first SmackDown of 2022. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.
WWE
PWMania

Sasha Banks Injury Update and How Long She Will Be Out of Action

As PWMania.com previously reported, it appeared that Sasha Banks was injured during a match against Charlotte Flair at last Sunday night’s WWE live event in Fayetteville, NC. WWE provided the following update:. Sasha Banks suffered a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, NC. After...
WWE
PWMania

Mickie James And Scott D’Amore Comment On WWE Royal Rumble Return

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James took to Instagram to react to her upcoming WWE return at the Royal Rumble. As noted, WWE announced last night that James and 18 other Superstars will be competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month. You can click here for the current Rumble card. It was acknowledged on commentary and on Twitter that James is the current Knockouts Champion.
WWE
PWMania

Cody Rhodes Issues Statement Regarding His Absence From Battle of the Belts

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was announced that Dustin Rhodes will be replacing his brother Cody in a match against Sammy Guevara for the “interim” TNT Title during Saturday night’s Battle of the Belts special. Cody addressed his absence from BOTB in a statement via his Instagram...
WWE
PWMania

Actor Macaulay Culkin Blasts The Current WWE Product

While appearing on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, actor Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame commented on the current WWE product:. “If I have to see one more f******, don’t get me wrong I’m looking forward to seeing what will be different this time, but if I have to see Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns one more frickin’ time, you know? That’s the thing. They’ll do the same pay-per-view back to back. It’s always like New Day/Usos like every frickin’ card. Like, I understand that their roster isn’t as deep as it was a year ago. They’ve cut I think 86 wrestlers from their roster this past calendar year. So yeah, you don’t have this rich variety that you might have had before, but even then, man, it’s like how many times can we watch the same match over again?”
WWE
PWMania

How Triple H Was Said To Have Reacted To WWE NXT Releases

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has reportedly let go of several Producers, coaches, and writers from the WWE NXT brand including Samoa Joe, “Road Dogg” Jesse James, and William Regal. During an audio update on PWTorchVIP.com, Wade Keller talked about the matter:. “I’ve talked with people who had...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Nikki Bella’s Doctor Comments On WWE Royal Rumble Return

Dr. Juan Santiago Uribe, neurosurgeon to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, took to Instagram last night and reacted to her upcoming ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble. As noted, WWE announced last night that The Bella Twins, Nikki and sister Brie Bella, and 17 other Superstars will be competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month. You can click here for the current Rumble card.
WWE
PWMania

One of The Announced 2022 Royal Rumble Participants Was Meant To Be A Surprise

As PWMania.com previously reported, several names were announced for the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match during the January 7th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown. Danielle Moinet aka Summer Rae commented on the news that she’ll be in the match via her Instagram story:. “Okay, so obviously I can’t...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Issues Statement On Passing Of Deanna Booher

As noted, Deanna Booher, best known for her stint on GLOW as Matilda The Hun and Queen Kong, passed away yesterday at 73. WWE took the time to release a statement on the passing earlier this morning, as seen below. “We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known...
WWE
PWMania

Taya Valkyrie Talks About Her Run With WWE NXT and Possibly Working For AEW

During a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, Taya Valkyrie aka Franky Monet talked about her time with WWE NXT:. “It was great [being in NXT] but I wish that I had gotten more of an opportunity to show what I can do, I’ll be honest. I didn’t feel like I was given the opportunity I needed and I don’t even think I scratched the surface of what you all know, know La Wera Loca and Taya Valkyrie bring to the table but, with that said, I did gain a lot of knowledge, I learned a lot about myself and I am super excited to bring all of that and remind all of you about who I am starting next week.”
WWE
PWMania

Report: WWE Bans Another Word

WWE is no longer using the “pay-per-view” term. Last Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view was billed as the inaugural WWE Premium Live Event. WWE began using “Premium Live Event” in their various website articles and tweets related to the event. Now word from the Wrestling...
WWE
PWMania

Reason Why Rok-C Was Chosen To Be ROH Women’s Champion

Rok-C won the ROH Women’s Title back on September 12th when she beat Miranda Alize in the finals of a tournament to crown the inaugural champion at Death Before Dishonor XVIII. Rok-C successfully defended the title against Willow Nightingale at the Final Battle pay-per-view event from Chesapeake Employers Insurance...
WWE

