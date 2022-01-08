WWE Announces Mickie James And More For Royal Rumble

While appearing on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, actor Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame commented on the current WWE product:. “If I have to see one more f******, don’t get me wrong I’m looking forward to seeing what will be different this time, but if I have to see Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns one more frickin’ time, you know? That’s the thing. They’ll do the same pay-per-view back to back. It’s always like New Day/Usos like every frickin’ card. Like, I understand that their roster isn’t as deep as it was a year ago. They’ve cut I think 86 wrestlers from their roster this past calendar year. So yeah, you don’t have this rich variety that you might have had before, but even then, man, it’s like how many times can we watch the same match over again?”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO