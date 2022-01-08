ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Announces Mickie James And More For Royal Rumble

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced 19 participants for the 2022 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair announced during this week’s SmackDown that she will be in the Women’s Rumble Match, and will go on to...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling, Scott D’Amore and Mickie James Comment On James’ Royal Rumble Appearance

As reported last night, Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be one of the participants in the WWE women’s Royal Rumble on January 29. James wrote on Instagram: “Y’all talk about doors like you’re doing big things… B—h I raise the BAR and kick out the ceiling!! Because that’s what legends do. Yes you heard right! After Tomorrow #HardToKill I’m taking myself, my boots, and my @impactwrestling #knockoutsworldchampionship all the way to @wwe #RoyalRumble Final Destination #Wrestlemania #legendshitonly #thankyou #bigthings #bigdreams #HardcoreCountry”
WWE
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
RELATIONSHIPS
ClutchPoints

Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021

Stephanie McMahon is a retired professional wrestler and the current Chief Brand Officer of the WWE. She still regularly appears in various episodes of Raw, Smackdown and NXT. She is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family, and she has been in the business since her teenage years. In this article, we will take a look at Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Bella
Person
Dana Brooke
Person
Kelly Kelly
Person
Summer Rae
Person
Mickie James
Person
Tamina Snuka
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Michelle Mccool
Person
Carmella
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Brie Bella
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Royal Rumble Match#Smackdown Women#Champion Charlotte Flair#Impact S Hard To Kill#Wwe Women
PWMania

News On Becky Lynch No Longer Using “The Man”

There are incorrect rumors going around on WWE being unable to use “The Man” for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, based on comments made by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and the trademark dispute he had with WWE over the nickname. We noted earlier this week...
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The post-WWE Day 1 edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package looking at how new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar reunited with Paul Heyman on this week’s RAW, just days after winning the title at Day 1. We’re now live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut as Michael Cole welcomes us to the first SmackDown of 2022. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
PWMania

WWE Royal Rumble Updates: Roman Reigns Opponent, New Rumble Participants, More

Friday’s SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment with Sami Zayn and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. Zayn insulted Knoxville and said he didn’t have what it takes to compete in the ring, and challenged him to show him up if he thought he did have what it takes. Zayn then lost a singles match to Rick Boogs, and was tossed from the ring after Knoxville came at him from behind.
WWE
PWMania

Sasha Banks Injury Update and How Long She Will Be Out of Action

As PWMania.com previously reported, it appeared that Sasha Banks was injured during a match against Charlotte Flair at last Sunday night’s WWE live event in Fayetteville, NC. WWE provided the following update:. Sasha Banks suffered a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, NC. After...
WWE
PWMania

Cody Rhodes Issues Statement Regarding His Absence From Battle of the Belts

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was announced that Dustin Rhodes will be replacing his brother Cody in a match against Sammy Guevara for the “interim” TNT Title during Saturday night’s Battle of the Belts special. Cody addressed his absence from BOTB in a statement via his Instagram...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star’s Royal Rumble Appearance Was Supposed To Be A Surprise

On this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown fans saw Charlotte Flair make her way down to the ring, and the current SmackDown Women’s Champion introduced a video package that confirmed some interesting names for the women’s Royal Rumble match. It was confirmed that Hall of Famers...
WWE
PWMania

Actor Macaulay Culkin Blasts The Current WWE Product

While appearing on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, actor Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame commented on the current WWE product:. “If I have to see one more f******, don’t get me wrong I’m looking forward to seeing what will be different this time, but if I have to see Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns one more frickin’ time, you know? That’s the thing. They’ll do the same pay-per-view back to back. It’s always like New Day/Usos like every frickin’ card. Like, I understand that their roster isn’t as deep as it was a year ago. They’ve cut I think 86 wrestlers from their roster this past calendar year. So yeah, you don’t have this rich variety that you might have had before, but even then, man, it’s like how many times can we watch the same match over again?”
WWE
PWMania

How Triple H Was Said To Have Reacted To WWE NXT Releases

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has reportedly let go of several Producers, coaches, and writers from the WWE NXT brand including Samoa Joe, “Road Dogg” Jesse James, and William Regal. During an audio update on PWTorchVIP.com, Wade Keller talked about the matter:. “I’ve talked with people who had...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Issues Statement On Passing Of Deanna Booher

As noted, Deanna Booher, best known for her stint on GLOW as Matilda The Hun and Queen Kong, passed away yesterday at 73. WWE took the time to release a statement on the passing earlier this morning, as seen below. “We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy