Queens man stabbed to death by older brother: sources

By Jesse O’Neill
 2 days ago
Police found Sean Sarker with stab wounds to the neck and shoulder, as he would later be pronounced dead at Elmhurst General Hospital. Peter Gerber

A Queens man was stabbed to death by his older brother inside of his home Friday afternoon, police and sources said.

Officers found Sean Sarker, 21, with stab wounds to the neck and shoulder at his home on 74th Street in Elmhurst around 2:20 p.m., according to the NYPD.

He was taken to Elmhurst General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

A 24-year-old-man, who police sources said was Sarker’s brother, was arrested at the scene.

Charges against the suspect were pending Friday night.

Sean Sarker was fatally stabbed by his older brother inside of his home on 74th Street in Elmhurst around 2:20 p.m.
The 24-year-old brother was arrested at the scene, as Sean Sarker was pronounced dead at Elmhurst General.

