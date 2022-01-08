China anti-graft watchdog investigates China Life Insurance chairman

* Iron ore, copper demand threatened by Chinese COVID-19 surge * Brazilian iron ore mining stocks fall on weather disruptions * U.S. CPI due on Wednesday (Adds details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chile's peso and Brazil's real were the worst-performing Latin American currencies on Monday, as a rise in COVID-19 cases in China dented copper and iron ore prices. The real shed 0.7% as Chinese iron ore futures slumped more than 2% amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country, while Chile's peso lost 0.9% as copper prices slipped 0.7%. Several iron ore miners have also halted operations in southeastern Brazil due to heavy rains that are affecting the state of Minas Gerais. A prolonged outage could dent Brazil's major iron ore exports. Shares in Vale and CSN Mineracao SA fell about 1.6% and 1%, respectively. Investors are now awaiting December IPCA inflation data from Brazil on Tuesday, to see whether a mild decline in consumer prices persisted from November. Inflation is still at more than six-year highs in the country, putting more pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates. Compared with November, the December IPCA "is expected to have been benefited from lower monthly prints in fuels, cooking gas, and electricity tariffs", Goldman Sachs said in a note, adding that inflation for 2021 was likely to come in at 10%. Broader Latin American currencies retreated, with MSCI's index of regional currencies down 0.1%. Caution kicked in ahead of key U.S. inflation data on Wednesday, which could push the Federal Reserve into raising interest rates as soon as March. Higher rates in the developed world tend to make risk-driven assets appear less attractive. The rapid spread of COVID-19 on the continent has also dented sentiment in recent weeks, with countries such as Mexico marking record-high daily cases. Mexico's peso fell 0.1%, while Peru's sol shed 0.2%. Peru, which has one of the world's highest COVID-19 mortality rates per number of inhabitants, last week raised its pandemic alert level in various cities and tightened some restrictions. Latin American stocks fell in early trade, with MSCI's index of regional equities down 0.5%. But Chilean stocks rose slightly after the country, one of the world's fastest movers on COVID-19 vaccines, started its campaign to give fourth doses on Monday to immunocompromised people, a regional first. Analysts at Bofa said they were overweight on Mexican equities this year, given the country's strong economic ties with the United States, and lower political uncertainty as compared to some regional peers. Elsewhere Russia's rouble largely trimmed early gains, trading up 0.3% as the United States and Russia began tough negotiations in Geneva over Ukraine. Colombian markets were closed for a holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1232.22 0.5 MSCI LatAm 2085.87 -0.85 Brazil Bovespa 101673.96 -1.02 Mexico IPC 52875.19 -0.61 Chile IPSA 4301.17 0.11 Argentina MerVal 83704.62 -0.826 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6717 -0.71 Mexico peso 20.3771 -0.08 Chile peso 835.03 -0.92 Peru sol 3.9254 -0.16 Argentina peso 103.4900 -0.19 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Jan Harvey and Andrea Ricci)

