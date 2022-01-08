ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allena Pharmaceuticals: A Double [Or More] Or Kaput In The Next 90 Days

Allena Pharmaceuticals is trading below 10% of analyst price targets. Analysts have not adjusted these price targets down, despite their presence at the January 4 webinar or conference call. Webinar. Allena Pharmaceuticals' (ALNA) 8AM EST January 4, 2022 webinar was quite impressive and lasted nearly 90 minutes. Still, the...

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

