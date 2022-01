Seventy-three governors have served the Commonwealth of Virginia since 1776. On January 15, 2022, that number will rise to 74 with the inauguration of Glenn Youngkin. According to Virginia’s Constitution, the governor takes office along with the lieutenant governor and attorney general on the Saturday after the second Wednesday in January following the election. The events of the inauguration have developed with the office, but many of its rituals have been in place for decades now.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO