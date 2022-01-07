Cougars down Yankton twice, fall to Sioux Falls in weekend games

The Aberdeen Cougars girls team was in action over the weekend, which saw them pitted against Sioux Falls and Yankton.

On Friday, the Cougars fell to Sioux Falls 5-1. On Saturday and Sunday, the Cougars traveled to Yankton – where they swept the weekend series.

Sunday

Thanks to a three-goal second period, the Aberdeen Cougar girls hockey team downed Yankton for the second time in the weekend, 5-0.

Alyssa Roehrich opened the scoring with an even-strength goal assisted by Ema Rehder and Alli Stoltenburg in the first period.

In the second period, the Cougars scored two goals in the first four minutes by Stoltenburg and Olivia Sandvig. Kailyn Poppen would add a fourth goal for the Cougars later in the second period.

Goalkeeper Ellen Orr blocked all 11 shots she faced in the win.

Saturday

Ellen Orr blocked all 10 shots from Yankton, and the Aberdeen Cougars secured a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Ema Rehder started the scoring in the second period, assisted by Alyssa Roehrich. In the third period, the Cougars got goals from Morgan Jones and Alyssa Roehrich to lead to the win.

Defensively, the Cougars held Yankton without a shot in the third period.

While Yankton had two power-play opportunities, the Cougars were successful on the penalty kill.

Friday

The Aberdeen Cougars girls were unable to avenge a loss earlier this season to the Sioux Falls Flyers, falling 5-1 on Friday at Odde Ice Center.

In the last matchup between the two teams, the Flyers held the Cougars scoreless en route to a 5-0 defeat of Aberdeen.

While the result was somewhat similar, Aberdeen Cougars Head Coach Rob Weinmeister said he saw positives.

"We hustled harder, our forecheck was much better tonight. They pretty much did whatever they wanted the first time we played them, but not tonight. They had to work for everything they got tonight," Weinmeister said.

Sioux Falls opened the scoring near the six-minute mark when Berit Hefti scored a goal.

Offensively, the Cougars didn't have a shot on goal until about six minutes to play.

"I didn't think we played bad in the first period, we just weren't getting shots on net. We were shooting it into them," Weinmeister said.

Alyssa Roehrich would answer with a Cougar goal, tying the game at 1-1 at about the 16-minute mark in the first period. Alli Stoltenburg and Madeline Sandvig assisted in the goal.

Sioux Falls would open the scoring in the second period near the 13-minute mark with a Ragyn Peska goal. Sioux Falls would go on to score another goal in the second period, this time an unassisted goal by Hefti, her second of the night.

The Flyers would go on to score two goals in the final period, leading to the 5-1 final.

"They read very well, so they take away a lot of passing lanes. Our problem right now is we weren't thinking and moving as fast as we needed to," Weinmeister said. "We were telegraphing some of the passes, they were in lanes before we made the pass, or we made the pass late which created a turnover and an opportunity for them."

Up next, the Cougars will take on Oahe on Jan. 21, in Aberdeen.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Cougars down Yankton twice, fall to Sioux Falls in weekend games