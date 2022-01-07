ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeo Beckham Shows Off Huge Neck Tattoo Inspired by Dad David -- And Justin Bieber Weighs In!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Romeo Beckham, however, is putting a twist on the old adage -- with a tattoo gun. David Beckham's 19-year-old son debuted a wings-and-cross tattoo on the back of his neck that's reminiscent of the one his famous father has sported for...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Romeo Beckham
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Nicola Peltz
Person
David Beckham
