Employees are out sick, what are the solutions?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Employers across the country are dealing with workers calling in sick.

Restaurants, factories, even hospitals are facing staffing issues and are scrambling to find solutions. Purdue Fort Wayne Community Research Institute Director Rachel Blakeman says that planning deadlines a week early is a good way to keep things on track.

” Be planning ahead, thinking about do you have deadlines coming in the next two months. Be planning on the fact that you are going to even as the initial wave passes, it’s not going to end. It’s still going to be circulating and fewer people will be getting sick but there is still going to be a challenge, at the end of the day we are seeing now what is going to continue, at least through the end of January and perhaps into February.” says Rachel Blakeman.

Blakeman also states that employers are in tough place with keeping the sick people home and not offering sick time for the those extra sick days people are now facing.

“We want to keep people at home, but then you always have the challenge of employers are not required to offer sick time. So, you might have to take time off of work with being unpaid. For a lot of people that is very difficult to manage with their budgets,” Blakeman said.

Blakeman add that employers should prepare for changes with staffing for the next 4 to 6 weeks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.