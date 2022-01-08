ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon workers who contract COVID-19 will now get less paid leave

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IEfMC_0dg7f7Gn00
An Amazon driver carrying packages. Patrick T. FALLON / AFP
  • Amazon reduced its paid time off policy for employees with COVID-19 from 10 to seven days.
  • The company said the change follows revised CDC guidelines, The Hill reported.
  • The CDC recently said those who test positive can isolate for five days if they're asymptomatic.

Amazon has shortened its paid leave for COVID-19 quarantine from 10 to seven days, several outlets reported.

The company sent an email to staff on Friday and said the policy will go into effect immediately, Reuters reported.

"Do not come to work if you are sick," the message, seen by Reuters said. "Additional leave options are available for individuals who remain symptomatic beyond one week."

The change follows recently revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that cuts back isolation time for people who are asymptotic from 10 to five days.

"Throughout the past two years, we have consistently based our response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the advice of our own medical experts," the announcement said, according to the Hill.

The policy comes as cases spike across the US due to the Omicron variant. The daily average of cases as of Friday was 648,211, according to data from The New York Times.

The CDC guidance triggered pushback from scientists and citizens who were concerned it would lead to more cases.

The agency said the guidance applied to people who were no longer symptomatic five days after they've been exposed or first showed symptoms. Additionally, those individuals would still need to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.

Amazon did not respond to Insider's request for comment at the time of publication.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

HURRY: Amazon has COVID-19 test kits in stock right now

So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since they're sold out in local stores across much of the country. The coronavirus pandemic is spiking yet again, and this time the numbers are off the charts. In the few weeks alone, we've had multiple days with more than 500,000 new daily cases reported. There was even one day recently when we recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases in the US alone. So many people traveled and gathered indoors for the holidays, so case numbers are inevitably...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Cdc#Covid#Reuters#Omicron#The New York Times
CNBC

This company just decided to give employees a 4-day workweek permanently

A four-day workweek is now a permanent perk for employees of tech unicorn Bolt. The San Francisco-based e-commerce developer piloted the program last fall, and the results were overwhelmingly positive, said founder and CEO Ryan Breslow. "I couldn't imagine running a company any other way," he said. Productivity has increased,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
smobserved.com

Less Than Half of Patients Hospitalized "With Covid" are Actually There for Covid-Associated Illness, Says County Health Department

January 7, 2022 - Dr. Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, announced yesterday that the number of patients hospitalized with Covid that officials have been publicizing does not actually constitute individuals hospitalized because of their infection with Covid-19. The percent of patients in the hospital with the direct...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Will you still get paid sick leave if you get COVID?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)- As the Omicron variant continues to spread in Fresno, more employees are having to face the reality of quarantining for ten days. However, California’s 2021 COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave (2021 SPSL) law, which gave employees 80 hours of paid sick leave for COVID-19 related symptoms, expired on Sept. 30, 2021.
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

As COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes to Supreme Court, companies keep quiet

Companies that would be affected by a Biden administration vaccine-or-testing requirement for workers have largely remained on the sidelines while the Supreme Court considers whether the rule can be enforced. The requirement, which would apply to companies with 100 or more employees, has faced numerous court challenges and was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
wraltechwire.com

Amazon joins Walmart in reducing COVID paid leave time

Amazon is shortening its COVID-19 isolation policy to seven days from 10, for a total of up to 40 hours of paid leave, the company announced to employees Friday. Earlier in the week, Walmart announced it was cutting pandemic-related paid leave to a single week. Walmart and Amazon are the two largest private employers in the US, respectively.
BUSINESS
thecoastlandtimes.com

Publix to offer paid parental leave to eligible workers

The Publix grocery store chain will start offering paid parental leave to employees who are new parents, company officials announced recently. Eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off the time during the first year of the birth or adoption of a child, the Florida-based company said.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

353K+
Followers
23K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy