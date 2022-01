After reading Dr. Koo’s comments, I could not stop myself from writing this response. Koo says some partial truths, but she is totally misguided or just flat lying in most of what she wrote. She has benefited from capitalism, yet she regularly writes as if she hates it and hates this country. She talks as if the Chinese Communist Party is some great, compassionate government trying to help other countries, when in fact they enslave people and regularly abuse their own people.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO