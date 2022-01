Few things are better than winning the tournament your team and school host. Beating your rival twice in the same week, yeah, that might do it. The North wrestling team had one of those weeks last week. First, the Rangers went on the road to beat rival South in a head-to-head dual. Then North hosted the 15-team John Matteucci Memorial Tournament on Jan. 9 and came away with the team title.

