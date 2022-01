(CBS4) – After the Marshall Fire, several homeowners drove up Dyer Road in Louisville, hoping their homes were still intact. What they found was that their places had burned to the ground. (credit: CBS) “It’s really devastating,” said Jessi Delaplain. The wildfire that burned a total of nearly 1,000 homes destroyed five of the seven homes on Dyer Road, located down the road from the Home Depot in the southwestern corner of the town. Jessi was home alone when she was told to evacuate around 12:30 p.m. Fortunately, her daughter was staying at her grandmother’s house and her husband was at work. “I feel...

LOUISVILLE, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO