Amanda, OH

Fairfield Union makes just enough plays, holds off feisty Aces down the stretch

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 2 days ago

AMANDA — Fairfield Union did not have answer for Amanda-Clearcreek’s Tayvon Miller, who scored a career-high 28 points, but the Falcons were able to make enough plays down the stretch to hold off the feisty Aces in a hard-fought 58-52 Mid-State League-Buckeye Division win Friday night.

The visiting Falcons led 51-38 with only three minutes remaining, and looked to be well on their way a win before Miller, who scored 20 points in the second half, including 13 in the fourth quarter, connected on three 3-pointers, the last one coming with 1:35 left to pull the Aces within 54-49.

Fairfield Union was able to execute in the final minute to preserve the victory. The Falcons go the ball inside to Ted Harrah for an easy bucket to push the lead to seven, and after Amanda-Clearcreek went just 3 of 6 from the free throw line, the Falcons’ Brennan Rowles, a junior made a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left.

The Falcons’ defense clamped down the rest of the way, forcing four consecutive missed shots, and more importantly, didn’t give Miller, who finished with six 3-pointers in the game, any good looks in the closing seconds.

“It was nice to see us execute when we needed to because we are working our butts off in practice and we are starting to see it come together in the game,” Rowles said. “We knew this game was going to be physical and we knew we had to match their physicality, and we did just that. This is a league game and it is always going to be competitive to the very end.”

Things were tight throughout the game. The Falcons led 14-1 at the end of the first quarter, and after the Aces 19-18 lead midway through the second quarter, the Falcons made enough plays to take a 26-24 halftime lead.

Fairfield Union opened the third quarter on an 11-5 run, which included two 3s from Ronnie Rowley, a 3-pointer from Rowles and an inside score from Harrah that helped push its lead to 37-29.

However, the Aces continued to hang around and cut the deficit to 39-33 heading into the fourth quarter.

“You have to give Amanda-Clearcreek a lot of credit because they never quit,” Fairfield Union coach Travis Schaeffer said. “They hit some big shots in the fourth quarter and kept battling. For us, we took a step forward executing the way we needed to. We took care of the ball and we got the ball inside and capitalized when we had our chances and good things happened when we did that.”

The Falcons had a lot of player contribute to the win. Harrah finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, Rowles had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists and Isaac Schmelzer came off the bench to score 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Owen Morgan added six points and five rebounds and Rowley chipped in six points. Caleb Schmelzer had four points and finished with a team-leading 12 rebounds.

It was a big win for the Falcons because it allows them to stay within a game of Bloom-Carroll in league standings. Fairfield Union improved to 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the league. The Bulldogs are unbeaten in league play. They will face each other on Tuesday at Fairfield Union.

“To be able to come into an environment against a team that kept battling and kept hanging around, we just made the plays that we needed to make, and it’s a sign of growth for our guys. We still have a lot of room for improvement, but we are continuing to get better.”

Clayton Rhyne finished with 11 points for the Aces (4-7, 1-5), Cade Young added six points and 10 rebounds and Nate Hunter chipped in five points, six rebounds and five assists.

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Fairfield Union makes just enough plays, holds off feisty Aces down the stretch

