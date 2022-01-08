ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Houston-Harris County rent relief gets a lifeline with $13 million in additional funding

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA program to help Houston and Harris County renters impacted by the pandemic is slated for...

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 10

Ryan Miller
2d ago

applied three months ago.still 800 dollars behind and had to take out title loan to pay on back rent.lost my truck from the lack of work and getting covid.they call it emergency rental assistance then randomly select people for it.whoever runs this program should be locked up

Reply(1)
8
Jesus Baez
2d ago

when i was renting an apartment i tried everytime these programs became available i was either DENIED OR NEVER HEARD BACK FROM ANYONE, and i LIVED in a complex OWNED BY THE CITY OF HOUSTON.

Reply
2
 

The Independent

Treasury: November saw highest disbursement of rental aid

States and localities in November paid out the largest amount of rental assistance to cash-strapped tenants since a federal program began, the Treasury Department said in a statement Friday.The $2.9 billion paid out is the latest sign that the program’s early hiccups have been mostly been resolved and it is now turning to helping those places running short of cash. The latest figures show $17.39 billion has been allocated to help cover back rent, putting the program on pace to pay out or allocate $30 billion by the end of 2021. So far, there have been more than 3.1 million...
HOUSE RENT
WBKO

Kentucky Realtors offer $1.5 million in disaster relief funds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Realtors has announced that $1.5 million in disaster relief assistance is now available to residents of Kentucky that were affected by the storm and tornadoes in December. In order for someone to be considered for assistance they must first fill out an application and...
KENTUCKY STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Howard County commits $2.4 million in ARPA funds to healthcare staffing needs

Howard County has committed $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds to two healthcare organizations to address staffing needs amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, County Executive Calvin Ball announced last week. The county allocated $2 million to Howard County General Hospital and $400,000 to the Howard County Health Department.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WISN

Milwaukee to get $61 million in federal funding for rental assistance

MILWAUKEE — More rental assistance is on the way to Milwaukee. Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the city is getting $61 million in federal funding. "The Milwaukee Emergency Rental Assistance money can be used by qualified households to pay rent and pay back rent. It can also be used for energy costs and other housing-related expenses," Johnson said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wxxinews.org

City seeks $5 million in COVID relief funds for lead paint removal

The city of Rochester is looking to use $5 million in state COVID relief funds to remove lead paint in low-income housing. Legislation introduced by former Mayor James Smith calls for the city to apply for a Community Block Development grant funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Security (CARES) Act of 2020. The money would be earmarked to support lead removal efforts for small residential buildings.
ROCHESTER, NY
Roll Call Online

Treasury: $2.9B in rent relief reached tenants in November

State and local governments delivered $2.9 billion in emergency rental assistance to tenants and landlords in November, the highest monthly amount to date, according to data the Treasury Department released Friday. State and local governments got off to a slow start in getting aid to renters and landlords, but have...
HOUSE RENT
glasstire.com

City of Houston Awards $9.9 Million in Grants to Artists and Nonprofits

The City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) in collaboration with the Houston Arts Alliance (HAA) has awarded a total of $9,998,343.77 in grants to 87 individuals and 151 arts and cultural nonprofits. MOCA and HAA are supporting new grantees and also extending contracts for 2020 projects...
HOUSTON, TX
CNBC

Several states have run out of federal rental assistance

A deluge of applications has forced some states to shut their federal rental assistance programs earlier than expected. States halting assistance include New York, New Jersey and Texas. Several states have stopped accepting applications for federal pandemic rental assistance. The programs in New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Texas, as...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

HUD audit slams Houston's management of Harvey relief funds

HOUSTON - An audit of federal Hurricane Harvey relief funds finds the city of Houston has done a dismal job helping people rebuild their homes, despite getting a lot of money to do the work. Of the $1.275 billion provided for Houston Harvey Housing Relief, less than 2% has been...
HOUSTON, TX
WKTV

New York to reopen applications for pandemic rent relief

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers will again have the chance to apply for pandemic rental aid and temporary protection from eviction. State Supreme Court Judge Lynn Kotler issued a preliminary injunction ordering New York to reopen its application portal for rent relief in three business days. The state stopped accepting rental assistance applications in November.
HOUSE RENT

