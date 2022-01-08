Houston-Harris County rent relief gets a lifeline with $13 million in additional funding
A program to help Houston and Harris County renters impacted by the pandemic is slated for...www.mocomotive.com
A program to help Houston and Harris County renters impacted by the pandemic is slated for...www.mocomotive.com
applied three months ago.still 800 dollars behind and had to take out title loan to pay on back rent.lost my truck from the lack of work and getting covid.they call it emergency rental assistance then randomly select people for it.whoever runs this program should be locked up
when i was renting an apartment i tried everytime these programs became available i was either DENIED OR NEVER HEARD BACK FROM ANYONE, and i LIVED in a complex OWNED BY THE CITY OF HOUSTON.
Comments / 10