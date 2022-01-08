ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

TC Central holds on to defeat B.B. Comer

By From staff reports
Anniston Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo.4 ranked TC Central held on late to defeat county foe B.B. Comer 60-58 on Friday night. With the win, the Fighting Tigers improve to 15-3 on the season. B.B. Comer took a 17-14 lead at the end of the first, but TC Central...

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Adewale’s big day powers North Star Academy past Shabazz - Boys basketball recap

Olamide Adewale had 25 points and 16 rebounds, fueling North Star Academy’s 60-55 victory over Shabazz in Newark. Adewale, a senior, now is averaging 24.5 points per game and has five double-doubles this season for North Star Academy (3-3). In the win, Quaadir Johnson had six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Johnny Mayers scored 13 points and Marco Grand Pierre added 12.
NEWARK, NJ
Anniston Star

Bighorns win fourth straight overall thanks to victory over Bozeman

While the Helena Bighorns saw their undefeated record spoiled during the NA3HL Showcase a couple of weeks ago, the Bighorns have started another streak and notched their fourth consecutive win Friday at the Helena Ice Arena. It was the first home game for Helena since Dec. 17 and the Bighorns...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Snow
Grand Island Independent

Free throws help Grand Island Central Catholic defeat Kearney Catholic

Any panic that Grand Island Central Catholic felt after a seven-point fourth quarter lead slipped away didn’t show up at the free-throw line. The Crusaders went 8-for-8 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to clinch a 45-40 upset of Class C-1 No. 6-rated Kearney Catholic Friday. Jenna...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tc Central#Fighting Tigers#Tigers 20 9#Faith Academy#White Plains#Panthers
scorebooklive.com

Bryant holds off Catholic to move to 2-0 in 7A-Central

BRYANT — The Bryant Hornets (9-4, 2-0 7A-Central) stayed in control for most of the night in a 53-40 victory over the Little Rock Catholic Rockets (8-6, 1-1) at Hornet Arena on Friday. However, when the Rockets tied the score at 29-29 midway through the third quarter, the Hornets found a way to put the Rockets away.
BEE BRANCH, AR
theadvocate.com

St. Thomas More holds off late fourth quarter rally to defeat Carencro

If Friday night’s game between St. Thomas More and Carencro is any indication of how things will be when the teams meet twice during District 5-4A play, fans are in for quite the treat. Although STM coach Danny Broussard said he wasn’t pleased with his team’s energy, the Cougars...
CARENCRO, LA
Anniston Star

Trey Palmer commit

Huskers land commitment from LSU transfer WR Trey Palmer. Palmer, listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, had 30 catches for 344 yards this fall for LSU and also is a dangerous return man.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Morning Call

High school boys basketball: Allentown Central Catholic holds off Parkland, 55-53, in a battle of EPC unbeatens

On Friday night at Rockne Hall, Central Catholic honored its state champion boys lacrosse team from last spring. But while those Vikings took a bow, the school’s other state championship team from last year showed it hasn’t lost its touch in big games. Central Catholic built a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter and saw it cut to one before holding on for a 55-53 win in a compelling ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Anniston Star

Stars power play: Stars ring post in dying seconds, fall to Musketeers

Friday: Sioux City 4, Lincoln 3. What went wrong: Luke Johnson cut the Lincoln Stars deficit to 4-3 with 29 seconds left to play, and then the Sioux City goal post made the biggest save in the final seconds as a Sioux City three-goal outburst on seven shots doomed the Stars early in the first period in Sioux City, Iowa. Dylan James gave the Musketeers a 3-2 lead with one second remaining in the first frame on the power play and former Lincoln Star Charlie Schoen added Sioux City's second goal on the man advantage midway through the third period. The Musketeers answered a pair of early Stars goals in the first 20 minutes, with James putting Sioux City up for good.
NHL
Anniston Star

Gladiators pick up shootout victory over Swamp Rabbits

DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 4-3 after a shootout at Gas South Arena on Friday Night. Two goals from Eric Neiley and another one by Mike Pelech sent the Gladiators (14-13-2-1) into an extra frame that ended scoreless and led to a shootout. Tim Davison netted the second attempt for Atlanta, and Derek Nesbitt sealed the victory by putting away the third attempt for the Gladiators.
NHL
Forsyth County News

Basketball: Sinning up to task as Lambert holds off late Forsyth Central rally

Thomas Sinning might not be the tallest player in the county. But he's the tallest player on the team, and on Friday, that meant Sinning was tasked with defending 6-foot-11 Forsyth Central senior Eli Chol. Lambert's 6-foot-4 forward responded with an excellent defensive performance, holding Chol scoreless in the first...
FORSYTH, GA
Anniston Star

Storm take a point from league-leading Huntsville, but fall in shootout

After getting handled on Friday in a lopsided loss, the Quad City Storm came back Saturday against SPHL-leading Huntsville and battled. The Storm had a great plan on faceoffs and got a number of good looks when they won those in front of the Havoc net. They killed off all...
NHL
Anniston Star

Gladiators complete series sweep of Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Atlanta Gladiators defeated Greenville 3-2 Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, completing a series sweep of the Swamp Rabbits. Tim Davison and Gabe Guertler both notched goals, and Kameron Kielly scored the game-winning goal to seal the 3-2 victory for Atlanta (16-13-2-1). Greenville (9-14-3-3) struck...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy