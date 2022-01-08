TC Central holds on to defeat B.B. Comer

Friday: Sioux City 4, Lincoln 3. What went wrong: Luke Johnson cut the Lincoln Stars deficit to 4-3 with 29 seconds left to play, and then the Sioux City goal post made the biggest save in the final seconds as a Sioux City three-goal outburst on seven shots doomed the Stars early in the first period in Sioux City, Iowa. Dylan James gave the Musketeers a 3-2 lead with one second remaining in the first frame on the power play and former Lincoln Star Charlie Schoen added Sioux City's second goal on the man advantage midway through the third period. The Musketeers answered a pair of early Stars goals in the first 20 minutes, with James putting Sioux City up for good.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO