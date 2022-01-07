ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeo Beckham Shows Off Huge Neck Tattoo Inspired by Dad David -- And Justin Bieber Weighs In!

Cover picture for the articleThey say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Romeo Beckham, however, is putting a twist on the old adage -- with a tattoo gun. David Beckham's 19-year-old son debuted a wings-and-cross tattoo on the back of his neck that's reminiscent of the one his famous father has sported for...

