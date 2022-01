The non-sensical rivalry between a fighter and a fight business owner seems to never end and in today’s news, yet again, Youtuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul comes to take another dig at UFC President Dana White against whom he is going intense back and forth on Twitter for the past few days. As for now, Paul decided to attack the increment of UFC’s pay-per-view prices. The previous PPV price was $69.99 for each event which goes up to $74.99 now.

