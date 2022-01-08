ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Story Central Storytelling Slam

myboca.us
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Story Central Storytelling Slam is an opportunity for adults to enter a friendly competition to share true, first-person stories -- not...

myboca.us

orartswatch.org

Poet’s Q&A: Brian S. Ellis talks slam poetry, storytelling, and branching toward prose

On a rainy morning during the week leading up to Christmas, I met with Brian S. Ellis at Coffee Beer in Southeast Portland to chat about poetry, storytelling, and his upcoming works. The café was empty and as we entered, Ellis exchanged warm greetings with the barista. After ordering two Americanos, Ellis and I had the luxury of a large window table to ourselves, and his bright, laid-back energy became apparent from the warm expression behind his mask.
PORTLAND, OR
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
WISH-TV

Circle City Storytellers breaks down barriers through story-telling

Circle City Storytellers is a company working to break down barriers for black people in Indianapolis. It’s about empowerment, giving you the tools to break new ground with expert training, helping you learn the basics of brand development, opening doors for you to book paid speaking opportunities with a network of storytellers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
montenews.com

A tradition of storytelling brings family's stories over generations together for a newly published book

Storytelling has always been a part of Walter LaBatte Jr.’s life. Growing up in the Upper Sioux Community, Walter says that there were many childhood evenings spent listening to his father’s stories. “When I grew up, we didn’t have electricity, and so the only entertainment we had was my dad telling us stories,” Walter recalls. “We have a mythical creature called Unktomi, which means spider, and he’s a trickster. There are tons and tons of stories and he would tell us those Unktomi stories at night. These stories had morals in them. Because he was a trickster, he would do bad things, and through telling those stories they were sending a message how to act, how to behave.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Press

MY FICTION TO OFFER STORYTELLERS EXPOSURE, EXPERTS & EDITORS

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As storytellers the world over decide to launch careers in the new year, Crazy Maple Studio, the next generation story publisher announces the world-wide launch of its author development platform, My Fiction (myfiction.com) in early January 2022. The newest addition to Crazy Maple...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Taps Whodini For 'Fake Friends' Old School Storytelling Track

Gucci Mane has taken iconic Hip Hop group Whodini’s classic hit “Friends” and reworked it for his storytelling “Fake Friends” anthem. In an Instagram post on Monday (January 3), Gucci Mane shared a clip of the “Fake Friends” video featuring his one-year-old son Ice Davis, whom he has determined is old enough to begin learning about his father’s life and the difference between real and fake love.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

ARRAY Releasing Titles ‘Definition Please,’ ‘Donkeyhead,’ by South Asian Women Filmmakers, to Bow on Netflix

Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing has acquired award-winning feature films “Definition Please” and “Donkeyhead” and will debut them on Netflix. ARRAY has acquired distribution rights to both films in the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand, with the additional territory of Canada for “Definition Please,” and will debut them on Jan. 21 on Netflix. Both films are by South Asian origin female actor-filmmakers making their feature directorial debuts and who also star in them. “Definition Please” is by Sujata Day, whose acting credits include HBO’s “Insecure” and she directed and starred in short “Cowboy and Indian,” which is now being...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Oscars: ‘Candyman’ Marks the Rare Horror Film to Compete for Best Original Score

The rare horror contender, “Candyman” features an electro-acoustic score by New York composer Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe that contributes to the eerie and ultimately terrifying atmosphere of Nia DaCosta’s update of the 1992 classic. “Candyman” was co-written and produced by Jordan Peele and wound up among the year’s top 20 grossing films. Lowe spent more than nine months composing music for it. “To be able to enhance the story by way of creating a score that exists as a character within the landscape of the film, that’s most important to me,” says Lowe. The appeal? “The racial overtones of the film, the history...
MOVIES
abc11.com

Magic of Storytelling | Nat Geo Kids WHY?: Your Body

This episode is all about the body and its many parts, like organs, skin, blood, and more!. On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home. All content is rated G and appropriate for children.
KIDS

