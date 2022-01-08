ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Local American Red Cross in need of volunteers

By Stephen Jones
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The local American Red Cross is in need of volunteers.

Lori Wilson, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Central Valley Chapter, says there are 501 volunteers right now, but that is not enough.

“They’re critical, we wouldn’t be able to do the work that’s happening here in Kentucky, we wouldn’t been able to do the work on the Creek Fire without volunteers,” Wilson said.

If you would like to assist American Red Cross and become a volunteer, you can sign up with their website .

