Schoen: Dems risk major losses without new domestic agenda

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has complained—without any apparent irony—that Democrats are using the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection to “divide our country.” McCarthy, who helped former President Donald Trump sow false election-fraud claims ahead of the riot and has been of interest to House investigators over his phone call with Trump during the insurrection, made his comments in a letter to his GOP colleagues Sunday, according to The Hill. In the letter, he condemned the riot as “lawless and as wrong as wrong can be,” before revealing his true target—the House Democrats who are investigating Jan. 6. “Unfortunately, one year later, the majority party seems no closer to answering the central question of how the Capitol was left so unprepared and what must be done to ensure it never happens again,” he wrote. “Instead, they are using it as a partisan political weapon to further divide our country.”

