Schoen: Dems risk major losses without new domestic agenda

By Douglas Schoen
Boston Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that President Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better package is dead on arrival in the Senate, Democrats are scrambling to put together a new domestic agenda just 10 months before the 2022 midterm elections. This week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer restarted the Democrats’ push on voting...

