Utah family realizes panhandler is adopted son's biological father

By Erin Cox
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
UTAH — Sometimes you meet people in the most unlikely places. That was the case for one Utah family on Friday.

Brandy Vega was out shopping with her husband and her four-year-old son Blaze when she noticed a man panhandling on the street corner.

"My first reaction was to kind of look away because I don’t want to feel guilty and I don’t want to support that," said Vega. "But I had this overwhelming feeling to look and I looked."

Vega realized she was looking at someone she recognized.

Pulling out her phone, Vega began to record a video that she later shared on social media. Vega is heard in the recording asking the man who he is before responding, “I’m Brandy. I adopted your baby.”

The man asked if he could see his biological son. After conversing with him, they decided it was safe.

“I said, 'What do you want him to know?' And he said he just wants him to know his dad loves him," said Vega.

This will likely be the four-year-old's first memory of his biological father.

Vega was a foster parent for many over the years and always wanted a baby boy.

"I had always known that God wanted me to have a boy," said Vega. "But as a single parent, I just thought it wasn’t going to happen."

Four years ago, Vega received a phone call from a caseworker who needed a family to care for a two-day-old baby boy.

"'I have a baby for you. He’s in Ogden. He’s two days old. He’s addicted to meth. Can you take him?'” she said they asked her.

Dropping everything, Vega drove to the hospital and met Blaze.

"He was the cutest baby that I’d ever seen," said Vega.

Eleven months later, Blaze was officially adopted. It was the only time Vega had ever met Blaze's biological father.

A few years following, Vega remarried a man she said Blaze picked out.

Together, the three were shopping on Friday when they realized the man panhandling on the corner was Blaze's biological father — a moment Vega called a miraculous reunion.

“We wanted to give him that gift. It’s a new year, there are new beginnings and just because people have addiction doesn’t mean they’re bad people and that they don’t love their kids," she said. "It just means they’re not capable of taking care of them.”

Vega and her husband also received a gift from Blaze's biological father. The Vegas were able to learn more about Blaze's family history and where he came from.

Most importantly, Vega said they created a memory for Blaze to keep and remember his biological father by.

Norma Wright
2d ago

what a remarkable coincidence! God intervened on behalf of all involved. I am also adopted. Sometimes meeting biological parents are a good thing, sometimes not. The good part is finding out medical and family background. The bad part is that you spend years thinking about what they would be like. Then you find them or they find you, and you are disappointed. But still there is closure. My birth father is deceased, met my birth mother, and nothing what I had imagined. Mean and nasty. But she is now deceased as well. But I do have 5 siblings that I didn't know about. I was put up for adoption when I was born. So a happy ending after all. I am glad for this little boy and his new parents.

Mike Orosco
1d ago

learning the extra bit about family history was good. At four years old he will barely remember this. The father will remember it and hopefully it will have a positive impact on him and he'll turn things around. Even if the cup is empty, it is full, pessimists will not understand this thinking. The cup is always full of information

Cmecham?
2d ago

I agree and then put it on the news not right at all they could of done this without posting it on social media and the news!! nothing like wanting attention!!

