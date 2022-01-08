Beau Chene, St. Thomas More earn tough wins in local tourneys
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Southside 72, Westgate 47
Beau Chene 68, David Thibodaux 53
Opelousas 58, Eunice 42
Abbeville 51, Central Catholic 49
Ascension Episcopal 56, New Iberia Catholic 45
ESA 65, Erath 39
Fairview 72, Midland 69
Lake Arthur 74, Oberlin 54
Mamou 80, Port Barre 36
Northside Christian 89, St. Edmund Catholic 46
South Terrebonne 46, New Iberia 42
St. Thomas More 48, Carencro 44
Vinton 59, Welsh 39
Westminster Christian 64, Vermilion Catholic 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Fairview 73, Midland 45
Welsh 59, Vinton 36
