It’s Mass Effect Game Pass time. We knew it was coming, but at this point if you haven’t played the classic trilogy, you have an easy excuse to do it. While Xbox Game Pass is the more-liked option, it’s also hitting EA Play today. You know, that thing you probably don’t think about very often? I can remember Origin and EA Play’s launch like it was yesterday, and it’s still around. Multi-million-dollar companies are indomitable like that. You can find the full EA Play lineup here. A few big additions include It Takes Two, as well as Star Wars Squadrons.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO