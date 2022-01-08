ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Announces Title Match For Monday’s RAW

By Marc Middleton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe RAW Tag Team Titles will be defended during Monday’s RAW on the USA Network. WWE has announced that Randy Orton and Riddle will defend against Otis and Chad Gable on Monday’s show. This match comes...

