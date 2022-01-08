WWE Announces Title Match For Monday’s RAW

Tonight's WWE SmackDown was kicked off by Roman Reigns, who missed the Day 1 event because of COVID-19. He was back in action tonight, and he went into the ring for a promo. "I miss one week and it all falls apart I guess," Reigns said. "But when you're in isolation, you do a lot of thinking, there's so many things I wanted to do. There's so many things I wanted to say, and there's so many people I wanted to see, except for two people. These two people I don't want to see for my life again. And these two people are Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman."

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO