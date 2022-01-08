Basketball Roundup; Bronson downs Quincy; Union City and Tekonsha fall in girls basketball action

BRONSON — The Bronson Lady Vikings defeated Quincy this past Friday night, winning by the score of 59-25.

Bronson was hot shooting all night, hitting 10 three pointers as Quincy played catch up most of the night.

Leading the Bronson effort was junior Haylie Wilson who had a game high 26 points in a big time scoring effort, an effort that included 5 of 7 shooting from behind the 3 point arc. Wilson also added six rebounds, one steal and one assist.

Also adding to the Bronson effort was Jadyn Cary with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals; Brealyn Lasky with eight points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals; Aubree Calloway with five points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist; Addison Harris with four points, two rebounds and three steals.; Helena Eley with four points and seven rebounds; Ava Hathaway with two points; Caitlyn Hagen with two rebounds; Payton Springstead with two rebounds; and Kaylee Wilber with one point and two rebounds.

Quincy was led by Brailee Wood and Sam Hagaman with six points each.

“We have to tip our hats to that shooting from Bronson,” said Quincy head coach Jared Stuchell. “They hit most of their threes with a contested high hand.”

With the win Bronson improves to 5-3 on the season while Quincy falls to 1-4 overall. The Vikings will next see action Tuesday when they face Buchanan while Quincy will be off until Friday when they battle Springport.

Jonesville downs Union City in girls basketball action

JONESVILLE, MI. — The Union City Lady Chargers fell to the unbeaten Jonesville Lady Comets Friday night by the score of 64-27.

Jonesville raced out of the gate Friday night and despite some offensive success from the Chargers it was the Comets leading 22-9 after one quarter of play.

The Comets ramped up the defense and took control in the second quarter, outscoring Union City 16-4 throughout the second period to build a 38-13 lead at the half.

Jonesville continued to pull away in the second half, outscoring Union City 17-8 in the third quarter and 9-6 in the fourth to find the final score of 64-27.

Leading the way for Union City was senior Megann Russell who was the long Charger in double figures, scoring 10 points to go along with four rebounds.

Also adding to the Union City effort was Jordan Chard with eight points and two assists; Addilyn Rumsey with six points and three rebounds; Aaelya Asher with two rebounds; Madison Wilbur with five rebounds and four steals; Makenzie Hale with four rebounds and one steal; Paige Coats with two rebounds; Kassandra Koshmann with two rebounds and three steals; and Carley Gordon with three points, one assist, one steal and one rebound.

Jonesville was led on the night by Mackenzie Baker with 19 points, eight steals, five assists and four rebounds. Kylie Ward and Julie Mach both added eight points in the win.

With the loss Union City falls to 2-4 overall on the season and 0-3 in the Big 8 conference while Jonesville improves to 7-0 on the year. The Comets will see action again on Monday when they host a one loss team from Onsted while Union City will be back on the court Tuesday when they travel to Colon.

Athens rolls on Tekonsha for SCAA victory

ATHENS — The Athens Lady Indians improved to 7-1 overall on the season and 5-0 in the SCAA Conference on Friday with a 52-2 win over the Tekonsha Indians.

Leading the way for Athens was Kylie Quist with 15 points, five assist and three steals.

Also adding to the Athens victory was Kami Parlin with seven points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals; Jocelyn Hall with seven points, two steals, one assist and one rebound; Emma Dexter with six points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists; Makenna Kincaid with five points, seven rebounds and two steals; Piper Porter with four points, 10 rebounds, three steals and one assist; Madison Kiefer with four points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal; Abby Youmans with two points, three rebounds, and one steal; and Kenneddi Cromwell with two points, two rebounds and one assist.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Basketball Roundup; Bronson downs Quincy; Union City and Tekonsha fall in girls basketball action