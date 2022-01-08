ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Proposed Washington bill looks to get rid of Discover Passes

By Tasha Cain-Gray
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1YXH_0dg7UWgK00
Riverside State Park

OLYMPIA, Wash.– The Evergreen State has lots of places to enjoy the great outdoors.

Some of those places require a Discover Pass, which will cost you $30 for an annual pass or $10 for just one day. One Washington lawmaker says that’s too much for some families.

Rep. Mary Dye (R-9th District) wants to get rid of them altogether. She introduced House Bill 1824, which would do just that.

The bill says outdoor recreation makes people healthier. Not only that, but it says people who spend more time outside are better connected to the environment, which usually makes them “better stewards of our natural resources.” It says that has long-lasting and immeasurable effects on the state and the resources it maintains.

Getting rid of the Discover Pass would give everyone access to millions of acres of Washington state-managed recreation lands. That includes state parks, water-access points, heritage sites, wildlife and natural areas, trails and trailheads.

The goal of the bill is to make the outdoors affordable to everyone.

The bill states the legislature would fully find the state parks and outdoor recreation. The bill also suggests the state create a way for people to donate to state park funds when they get their Washington driver’s license or renew it.

Every year the parks do offer “free days.” That way, people without a Discover Pass can hit the trails and head outside without worrying about getting fined. You can see a list of those free days here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 119

Dis Guy
2d ago

I find this constant taxation's to use our public areas as disgraceful. We pay our taxes we work hard.. if it cost $2 to get in that keeps the vagrants out. you should not be able to stay in a public place if your homesteading. these places should be available to our children and our children's children because we pay for it through our taxes. I provide service all summer to keep these places from burning to the ground. I think people should be able to enjoy them while they still exist without over taxation. we pay our dues give us our public lands

Reply(22)
54
John C Querin Sr.
2d ago

The discovery pass was supposed to be a temporary measure to help during a period they were having funding issues. Now with the current budget surplus the state has there should be no funding issues and this permanent temporary measure should be dropped.

Reply(1)
35
Luke Johnson
2d ago

other states do not require a separate pass to use public lands.Just another example of how this state is unfairly overtaxed.public lands are shrinking and a lot of them aren't maintained anyhow.S o where exactly does the money go.Not to mention the other passes washington State requires.

Reply(2)
23
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane in search for new temporary homeless shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — After the temporary warming shelter at the Spokane Convention Center closed Sunday morning, the city is looking for a new location. The city has requested assistance from the state Emergency Operations Center in search of a temporary shelter to serve the houseless for the rest of the winter season. The city wants to pivot from continuously using the Convention Center as it has been since the beginning of the pandemic.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Olympia, WA
State
Washington State
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sen. Billig tests positive for COVID-19

SPOKANE, Wash. — Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig announced Saturday he has tested positive for Covid-19. Despite being fully vaccinated and boosted, Billig says he was exposed on Tuesday, and has been quarantined ever since. Billig says he’s had virtually no symptoms, and thanks being vaccinated and boosted for...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Dye
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA lawmakers return with money to spend, differing goals

SEATTLE (AP) — Flush with cash, Washington state lawmakers return to Olympia next week with Democrats and Republicans disagreeing over how to spend the unexpected windfall. A revenue forecast released in November showed projected revenue collections for the 2021-2023 budget cycle are $898 million above what had been originally predicted in September. And projections for the next two-year budget cycle that ends in mid-2025 increased by more than $965 million.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gov. Jay Inslee issues flag directive to commemorate insurrection of U.S. Capitol

OLYMPIA, Wash. — One year ago Thursday, insurrectionists rioted at the U.S. Capitol and breached the gates of the Washington State governor’s executive residence. On the anniversary of the violent actions, Governor Jay Inslee issued a directive that all U.S. and state flags in Washington, which are already lowered to half-staff, commemorate and honor those who were wounded or died as a result.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Resources#Legislature#The Evergreen State#House
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Plowie McPlow Plow is on the move!

SPOKANE, Wash. – The citizens of Spokane woke up to warmer temperatures and dryer streets to start this morning. But it feels like something’s missing…. Today, Davenport snow plow crews headed up to Stevens Pass to provide support in clearing the snow-ridden roads. However, Plowie McPlow Plow hit Cle Elum this morning, along with two other trucks from Davenport.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane launches full-city plow: See where crews are working

SPOKANE, Wash.– Crews will work 24/7 to clear the streets of Spokane. On Thursday, the city announced it was launching a full-city plow. Snow teams were plowing, sanding and deicing in arterials during the day. A full-city plow should take about three days to complete. The city wants to remind people to give the plows room on the roads and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy