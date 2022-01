“Maybe it’s much, too early in the game. Oh, but I thought I’d ask you just the same. What are you doing New Year’s, New (Year’s Eve?)”. These words are the first stanza of a hit, rhythm and blues New Year’s song recorded and made popular by Sonny Til and the Orioles back in the 50s. It is a song that ushered many of us into the New Year, back in the day.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO